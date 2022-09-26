Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Tracking Ian: Hurricane makes landfall in Florida
The latest from Fort Myers, Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall earlier Wednesday. Man charged with driving 120 mph on Briley Parkway. Man shot, killed in Murfreesboro McDonald’s parking …. False alarm causes gate closure at Fort Campbell. VP Harris visits DMZ.
WKRN
Florida slammed by Hurricane Ian
News 2's Elizabeth Lane reports from Fort Myers, FL as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Thousands of flights cancelled due to Hurricane Ian. Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida now in …. Tennessee National Guard deploys troops to Florida. Loved ones in Hurricane Ian’s path. Hurricane Ian’s impact on...
WKRN
Tennessee National Guard deploys to Florida
Approximately 1,200 Tennessee National Guard members are making their way to Florida to help with relief efforts amid Hurricane Ian. TN GOP lawmaker says ‘all options are on the table’ …. South Carolina man arrested in ‘dark web’ investigation; …. Former Clarksville school nurse pleads guilty...
WKRN
Hurricane Ian causing flooding, damage in Florida
Hurricane Ian has powered up to a Category 4 storm as it prepares to slam into Florida. Thousands of flights cancelled due to Hurricane Ian. Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida now in …. Tennessee National Guard deploys troops to Florida. Loved ones in Hurricane Ian’s path. Hurricane...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRN
Hurricane Ian set to make landfall in South Carolina
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After collapsing buildings and pounding Florida with strong winds and relentless rain, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday, bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. The center said major to record...
WKRN
Could Hurricane Ian become a Category 5 storm?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian moved onshore in Florida Wednesday afternoon, taking aim at the state’s southwestern coast as a powerful Category 4 storm, just shy of Category 5 strength. The most recent advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm has maximum sustained winds of...
WKRN
Middle TN line crews head south
Crews from here in Middle Tennessee are headed to the southeast to help with clean-up from Hurricane Ian. Man shot, killed in Murfreesboro McDonald’s parking …. TN GOP lawmaker says ‘all options are on the table’ …. South Carolina man arrested in ‘dark web’ investigation; …...
WKRN
Tennessee sends resources to Florida
Tennesseans are on the ground in Florida getting prepared to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. TN GOP lawmaker says ‘all options are on the table’ …. South Carolina man arrested in ‘dark web’ investigation; …. Former Clarksville school nurse pleads guilty to …. ‘We...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKRN
Linemen crews from TN heading to FL
News 2's Elizabeth Lane and Jerry Barlar are headed to Florida to assist in covering Hurricane Ian. They were alongside several lineworkers who are also headed to assist in storm coverage.
WKRN
Airports shut down ahead of hurricane
Multiple Florida airports have shut down ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall this week. North Korea launches missile before VP Harris trip …. Convicted felon shoots man twice on Briley Parkway.
WKRN
Collier County Sheriff's Office in Florida now in "call triage mode"
Collier County Sheriff's Office in Florida now in "call triage mode" Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida now in …. Thousands of flights cancelled due to Hurricane Ian. Tracking Ian: Hurricane makes landfall in Florida. Hurricane Ian impacting air travel. Tennessee National Guard deploys troops to Florida. Loved ones...
WKRN
Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Nashville
Hurricane Ian's approach prompted the evacuation of 2.5 million people along Florida's coastal communities. Some of those evacuees ended up here in Middle Tennessee, including Brandon T. Adams and Samantha Rossin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRN
Missing Tennessee man found dead, believed to have fallen off bluff
Roger Perfors, 64, is believed to have fallen off a bluff near the Cumberland River. Missing Tennessee man found dead, believed to have …. TN GOP lawmaker says ‘all options are on the table’ …. South Carolina man arrested in ‘dark web’ investigation; …. Former Clarksville...
WKRN
Hillsdale-backed organization withdraws applications for TN charter schools
Hillsdale-backed “American Classical Education” is withdrawing its applications for charter schools in Tennessee. Hillsdale-backed organization withdraws applications …. Cheatham County teacher competes on Wheel of Fortune. Helping Hurricane Ian victims. TN National Guard arrives in Florida Friday. Man points gun at people for not buying items. 9 confirmed...
WKRN
Veterans take honor flight to Washington
Veterans from Tennessee are taking the trip of a lifetime to our nation's capital. Man charged with driving 120 mph on Briley Parkway. Man shot, killed in Murfreesboro McDonald’s parking …
WKRN
Hospitality staffing shortages
Lack of workers in restaurants and hotels in Middle Tennessee. North Korea launches missile before VP Harris trip …. Convicted felon shoots man twice on Briley Parkway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRN
Nashville nonprofit collects donations to help with Hurricane Ian relief
Hurricane Ian has left a trail of devastation and a need for supplies in Florida. Church of Christ Relief Effort, Inc. is collecting donations to send to Florida.
WKRN
Ian's impact on gas prices
The incoming hurricane could have a short-term impact on gas prices here in Middle Tennessee. North Korea launches missile before VP Harris trip …. Convicted felon shoots man twice on Briley Parkway.
WKRN
Newsmaker: 2022 Dollywood Harvest Festival
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – September is here and it’s time for cooler temperatures and fall fun. If you take a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains and Dollywood, you’ll find that, and much for!. Dollywood’s Ellen Liston joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – During Hispanic Heritage Month, News 2 is taking time to reflect on Hispanic culture and its impact in Middle Tennessee. Yuri Cunza, President of the Nashville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on why Middle Tennessee should celebrate Hispanic culture this month.
Comments / 0