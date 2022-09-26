ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WKRN

Tracking Ian: Hurricane makes landfall in Florida

The latest from Fort Myers, Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall earlier Wednesday. Man charged with driving 120 mph on Briley Parkway. Man shot, killed in Murfreesboro McDonald’s parking …. False alarm causes gate closure at Fort Campbell. VP Harris visits DMZ.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

Florida slammed by Hurricane Ian

News 2's Elizabeth Lane reports from Fort Myers, FL as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Thousands of flights cancelled due to Hurricane Ian. Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida now in …. Tennessee National Guard deploys troops to Florida. Loved ones in Hurricane Ian’s path. Hurricane Ian’s impact on...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

Tennessee National Guard deploys to Florida

Approximately 1,200 Tennessee National Guard members are making their way to Florida to help with relief efforts amid Hurricane Ian. TN GOP lawmaker says ‘all options are on the table’ …. South Carolina man arrested in ‘dark web’ investigation; …. Former Clarksville school nurse pleads guilty...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

Hurricane Ian causing flooding, damage in Florida

Hurricane Ian has powered up to a Category 4 storm as it prepares to slam into Florida. Thousands of flights cancelled due to Hurricane Ian. Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida now in …. Tennessee National Guard deploys troops to Florida. Loved ones in Hurricane Ian’s path. Hurricane...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

Hurricane Ian set to make landfall in South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After collapsing buildings and pounding Florida with strong winds and relentless rain, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday, bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. The center said major to record...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

Could Hurricane Ian become a Category 5 storm?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian moved onshore in Florida Wednesday afternoon, taking aim at the state’s southwestern coast as a powerful Category 4 storm, just shy of Category 5 strength. The most recent advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm has maximum sustained winds of...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

Middle TN line crews head south

Crews from here in Middle Tennessee are headed to the southeast to help with clean-up from Hurricane Ian. Man shot, killed in Murfreesboro McDonald’s parking …. TN GOP lawmaker says ‘all options are on the table’ …. South Carolina man arrested in ‘dark web’ investigation; …...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Tennessee sends resources to Florida

Tennesseans are on the ground in Florida getting prepared to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. TN GOP lawmaker says ‘all options are on the table’ …. South Carolina man arrested in ‘dark web’ investigation; …. Former Clarksville school nurse pleads guilty to …. ‘We...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Linemen crews from TN heading to FL

News 2's Elizabeth Lane and Jerry Barlar are headed to Florida to assist in covering Hurricane Ian. They were alongside several lineworkers who are also headed to assist in storm coverage.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

Airports shut down ahead of hurricane

Multiple Florida airports have shut down ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall this week. North Korea launches missile before VP Harris trip …. Convicted felon shoots man twice on Briley Parkway.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

Collier County Sheriff's Office in Florida now in "call triage mode"

Collier County Sheriff's Office in Florida now in "call triage mode" Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida now in …. Thousands of flights cancelled due to Hurricane Ian. Tracking Ian: Hurricane makes landfall in Florida. Hurricane Ian impacting air travel. Tennessee National Guard deploys troops to Florida. Loved ones...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Nashville

Hurricane Ian's approach prompted the evacuation of 2.5 million people along Florida's coastal communities. Some of those evacuees ended up here in Middle Tennessee, including Brandon T. Adams and Samantha Rossin.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hillsdale-backed organization withdraws applications for TN charter schools

Hillsdale-backed “American Classical Education” is withdrawing its applications for charter schools in Tennessee. Hillsdale-backed organization withdraws applications …. Cheatham County teacher competes on Wheel of Fortune. Helping Hurricane Ian victims. TN National Guard arrives in Florida Friday. Man points gun at people for not buying items. 9 confirmed...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Veterans take honor flight to Washington

Veterans from Tennessee are taking the trip of a lifetime to our nation's capital. Man charged with driving 120 mph on Briley Parkway. Man shot, killed in Murfreesboro McDonald’s parking …
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Hospitality staffing shortages

Lack of workers in restaurants and hotels in Middle Tennessee. North Korea launches missile before VP Harris trip …. Convicted felon shoots man twice on Briley Parkway.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Ian's impact on gas prices

The incoming hurricane could have a short-term impact on gas prices here in Middle Tennessee. North Korea launches missile before VP Harris trip …. Convicted felon shoots man twice on Briley Parkway.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Newsmaker: 2022 Dollywood Harvest Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – September is here and it’s time for cooler temperatures and fall fun. If you take a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains and Dollywood, you’ll find that, and much for!. Dollywood’s Ellen Liston joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more...
FESTIVAL
WKRN

Newsmaker: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – During Hispanic Heritage Month, News 2 is taking time to reflect on Hispanic culture and its impact in Middle Tennessee. Yuri Cunza, President of the Nashville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on why Middle Tennessee should celebrate Hispanic culture this month.
NASHVILLE, TN

