Florida State

Latest forecast: Ian ready to make landfall in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is now a Category 1 hurricane as it moves toward the South Carolina coast, where it will come ashore Friday, bringing with it storm surge on the coast and heavy rainfall and strong winds in other parts of the state. As of the 11 p.m....
ENVIRONMENT
Conference addresses coastline erosion of one of Maine's vulnerable beaches

SACO, Maine — People near Camp Ellis and greater Saco Bay are no strangers to the effects of erosion. Dozens of homes have previously fallen into the sea after years of the beach wasting away underneath them. The disasters are largely blamed on the town’s jetty, built at the beginning of the last century by the Army Corps of Engineers.
SACO, ME
$1.5M Grant aims to improve forestry conservation for western Maine

BRADLEY, Maine — Maine is known for its rolling hills full of trees, with many across New England traveling to see the beautiful colors as the leaves change. According to Maine.gov, the state contains the most forest cover in the U.S. To preserve the staple of the state and...
MAINE STATE

