ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 13

Gigi825
3d ago

I would love to adopt one of these little poodles. Poodles are so sweet and sensitive. It breaks my heart to think of them being mistreated.

Reply(1)
6
Sunnydays
2d ago

People need to stop buying pet store puppies, where do you think they come from especially Petland pets! JUST STOP GO TO A SHELTER!

Reply
5
MamaMSG
3d ago

WHO are these people?? They MUST be treated as they have the most defenseless among us. No exceptions JUDGES.

Reply
8
Related
DogTime

Training Rescue Dogs To Help Farmers with Disabilities

A novel program in the United States is training dogs to help farmers with disabilities, giving them essential aid for their agricultural businesses. P.H.A.R.M. Dog USA stands for Pets Helping Agriculture in Rural Missouri. In 2005, founder Jackie Allenbrand met a man at a farm show with a partially amputated leg. The man told Jackie how his Border Collie helped him herd his cattle. After lots of researching and planning, Allenbrand registered P.H.A.R.M. Dog USA in 2012.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Kansas City, MO
Pets & Animals
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
K945

This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home

Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Abuse#Puppies#Dog#Video Of Puppy Rescued#Tiktok#The Humane Society#The Great Plains Spca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
microsoftnewskids.com

If You See a Dog with a Red Collar, This Is What It Means

When you see an adorable floof, it's hard not to get a little giddy. They're so cute with their flopping ears, doggy swagger, and hanging tongues! They obviously want some ear scratches and belly rubs, right? Not so fast. Though petting a new pup may seem like a great way...
PETS
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 toddlers found in dog cage inside 'filthy' Jeannette home

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Jeannette man is facing multiple charges after police said they found two children inside a dog cage playing with feces. Police said when they were called to North Fourth Street for two dogs hit by a vehicle on Saturday, they found 26-year-old Brian Brabant, the owner, in the street next to one of the dogs. According to the criminal complaint, police helped Brabant, who appeared "highly intoxicated," back to his home on North Carolina Way. Police said a witness went inside to check on the dogs and saw two children inside a dog cage with a cat. The...
JEANNETTE, PA
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy