Salida, CO

Central Colorado Conservancy “Homegrown Spirit” Annual Fundraiser is Sept. 29

For those who care about conservation, tonight’s Central Colorado Conservancy Annual Gathering and fundraiser is an important moment to make your values known. Called “Homegrown spirit” the event is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and goes through 8:30 p.m. on September 29 at the Hutchinson Ranch in Poncha springs. All remaining tickets are $65 at the door.
PONCHA SPRINGS, CO
Dates Set for the 2022 LGBTQ+ Health Fair in Buena Vista and Salida

Two days have been set for the 2022 LGBTQ+ Health Fair in Chaffee county; one on each end of the county. The Buena Vista date is October 26, and the Salida event is November 2. The health fair events will feature health-related Questionn and Answer sessions, free medical and dental...
SALIDA, CO
BV School Board decides against four-day school week

After reviewing data and research around four-day school weeks, the Buena Vista Board of Education has announced that they will no longer consider switching to a four-day week at this time. “The Board considered research-backed impacts on student achievement primarily, and also considered impacts to student health and safety, student...
BUENA VISTA, CO
BV School Board hears property update, CCHS grad requirement revisions

At their regular meeting on Monday, September 26, the Buena Vista Board of Education welcomed newly-appointed School Board member Olivia Bartlett and swore her into office. Bartlett, Director for District D, is filling the position left by Nancy Best. Abe Hachmann of Hachmann Design and Engineering, who does facilities and...
BUENA VISTA, CO
Chaffee BoCC Set to Finalize Land Use Code Module I

The Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) will hold a special meeting beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, primarily focused on moving the first module of the county’s new land use code ahead. The long-awaited step is welcome progress to county residents. The meeting includes a public hearing,...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

