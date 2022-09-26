For those who care about conservation, tonight’s Central Colorado Conservancy Annual Gathering and fundraiser is an important moment to make your values known. Called “Homegrown spirit” the event is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and goes through 8:30 p.m. on September 29 at the Hutchinson Ranch in Poncha springs. All remaining tickets are $65 at the door.

PONCHA SPRINGS, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO