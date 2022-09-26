Read full article on original website
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com
Central Colorado Conservancy “Homegrown Spirit” Annual Fundraiser is Sept. 29
For those who care about conservation, tonight’s Central Colorado Conservancy Annual Gathering and fundraiser is an important moment to make your values known. Called “Homegrown spirit” the event is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and goes through 8:30 p.m. on September 29 at the Hutchinson Ranch in Poncha springs. All remaining tickets are $65 at the door.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Dates Set for the 2022 LGBTQ+ Health Fair in Buena Vista and Salida
Two days have been set for the 2022 LGBTQ+ Health Fair in Chaffee county; one on each end of the county. The Buena Vista date is October 26, and the Salida event is November 2. The health fair events will feature health-related Questionn and Answer sessions, free medical and dental...
arkvalleyvoice.com
BV School Board decides against four-day school week
After reviewing data and research around four-day school weeks, the Buena Vista Board of Education has announced that they will no longer consider switching to a four-day week at this time. “The Board considered research-backed impacts on student achievement primarily, and also considered impacts to student health and safety, student...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Buena Vista Post Office Listens to Frustrated Residents, Will Offer Free PO Box Services Starting 2023
Something has come of the advocacy work by Buena Vista residents fed up with postal service problems and having to pay for post office boxes at the U.S. Post Office in Buena Vista. This July 29 Ark Valley Voice news story tracked the frustration that finally boiled over into a summer demonstration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkvalleyvoice.com
BV School Board hears property update, CCHS grad requirement revisions
At their regular meeting on Monday, September 26, the Buena Vista Board of Education welcomed newly-appointed School Board member Olivia Bartlett and swore her into office. Bartlett, Director for District D, is filling the position left by Nancy Best. Abe Hachmann of Hachmann Design and Engineering, who does facilities and...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee BoCC Set to Finalize Land Use Code Module I
The Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) will hold a special meeting beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, primarily focused on moving the first module of the county’s new land use code ahead. The long-awaited step is welcome progress to county residents. The meeting includes a public hearing,...
Comments / 0