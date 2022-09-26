Read full article on original website
Mayor's office admits to using French Quarter apartment
NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office now admits – Latoya Cantrell has been living in a city-owned apartment rent-free. A city spokesman acknowledged the mayor has been living without paying rent in the apartment in the historic Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square, but said she has every right to do so.
READ THE LETTER: Metropolitan Crime Commission alleges Mayor Cantrell is living in city-owned apartment
New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell has been questioned by the New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission after a letter sent Thursday alleges the mayor has been living in the Upper Pontalba, a city-owned building, for months.
"Policing alone is not enough" - organizations and former Mayor offer additional solutions to city's crime problem
NEW ORLEANS — Organizations and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial say there are solutions to help curb the city's crime problem, solutions they say can be put into effect immediately. New Orleans is being labeled the murder capital of the nation. According to the New Orleans Police Department...
Sheriff Hutson’s senior adviser resigns
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s senior advisor has resigned from her position, a jail spokesperson confirmed to Fox 8. Deborah Chapman made the decision to leave her $155k/year job on Friday, Sept. 23. Chapman’s son, Timothy David Ray, was recently fired by Sheriff Hutson, one...
Longtime New Orleans pastor charged with money laundering
According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr.Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering.
'The pain will go on forever' - other of slain NOPD officer reacts to guilty verdict
NEW ORLEANS — In a Wednesday press conference, New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson praised the guilty verdict for a man convicted of murdering a police officer. NOPD Officer Marcus McNeil's mother, Kimberly McNeil, stood beside the city officials and spoke, in part, to...
11 pounds of fentanyl seized during arrest in Covington
NEW ORLEANS — A Northshore drug bust is a glimpse into a bigger growing problem. On Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish deputies and federal agents found 11 pounds of fentanyl in a Covington hotel room. That's enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the parish three times over. A 24-year-old unidentified man was arrested.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's use of Pontalba apartment on Jackson Square questioned; group requests probe
Armed with photos of Mayor LaToya Cantrell hopping out of a city-owned SUV and claims that it has “cooperating witnesses,” a watchdog group has asked the New Orleans City Council to investigate Cantrell’s personal use of a city-owned apartment on Jackson Square. The Metropolitan Crime Commission said...
Wisner Trust hearing: Battle between Mayor and City Counsel
The restraining order expires Wednesday and a hearing is being held for a judge to consider extending it.
Murder on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting outside of Gretna. “Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in unincorporated Gretna
Viewpoint: Crime and Cantrell will hurt the city’s bottom line
Like many New Orleanians, I’ve been inundated with national and international news reports about New Orleans’ crime and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s missteps. This week’s piece in the New York Post is only one of many recent examples. With New Orleans’ designation as “Murder Capital of the U.S.” and the lack of progress being made in reversing that trend, I expect those stories to become more frequent.
“I love her to this day”: How former staffer came to organize NOLA mayor recall efforts
Before Eileen Carter teamed up with Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste in an attempt to have New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell recalled, Carter was once a part of the Cantrell administration. How did things get this far?
NOPD Sergeant suspended after domestic violence arrest
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Sergeant has been placed on emergency suspension after deputies arrested him in St. Tammany Parish. Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Mon., Sept. 26 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of battery of a domestic partner.
NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil's family speaks out after conviction in his murder
Less than 24 hours after a jury convicted Darren Bridges of the first-degree murder of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, his mother, Kimberly McNeil, said she was relieved that the grueling journey to the trial had finally ended, five years after his death. "But unfortunately," she said, as she...
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
Arabi men arrested, one sought in connection with oil release in St. Bernard
ARABI, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men and has issued an arrest warrant for a another in connection with an oil release at an Entergy substation in the parish, according to Sheriff James Pohlmann said. Ronald Clark, 55, and Gerard Henninger Jr., 30,...
Louisiana State Fire Marshal announces two arrests in two separate arson cases
NEW ORLEANS — Two women were arrested in connection to fires set in Central City over the past few years. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Niece Johnson and Special Marie Carter on Wednesday. Both were wanted for allegedly setting fires in New Orleans in 2019 and 2021.
Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?
On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
Louisiana Attorney General sidesteps Lakefront Management Authority open meetings complaint
The Attorney General’s Office has washed its hands of complaints made by lawyers for a state agency overseeing lakefront property in New Orleans, declining to weigh in on whether a private meeting of the agency's board members where they allegedly plotted to oust the executive director violated the law.
