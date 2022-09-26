ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

Related
WWL

Mayor's office admits to using French Quarter apartment

NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office now admits – Latoya Cantrell has been living in a city-owned apartment rent-free. A city spokesman acknowledged the mayor has been living without paying rent in the apartment in the historic Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square, but said she has every right to do so.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Sheriff Hutson’s senior adviser resigns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s senior advisor has resigned from her position, a jail spokesperson confirmed to Fox 8. Deborah Chapman made the decision to leave her $155k/year job on Friday, Sept. 23. Chapman’s son, Timothy David Ray, was recently fired by Sheriff Hutson, one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL

11 pounds of fentanyl seized during arrest in Covington

NEW ORLEANS — A Northshore drug bust is a glimpse into a bigger growing problem. On Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish deputies and federal agents found 11 pounds of fentanyl in a Covington hotel room. That's enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the parish three times over. A 24-year-old unidentified man was arrested.
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Senior Advisor#Sheriff
WWL-AMFM

Murder on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish

Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting outside of Gretna. “Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in unincorporated Gretna
GRETNA, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: Crime and Cantrell will hurt the city’s bottom line

Like many New Orleanians, I’ve been inundated with national and international news reports about New Orleans’ crime and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s missteps. This week’s piece in the New York Post is only one of many recent examples. With New Orleans’ designation as “Murder Capital of the U.S.” and the lack of progress being made in reversing that trend, I expect those stories to become more frequent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox8live.com

NOPD Sergeant suspended after domestic violence arrest

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Sergeant has been placed on emergency suspension after deputies arrested him in St. Tammany Parish. Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Mon., Sept. 26 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of battery of a domestic partner.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?

On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy