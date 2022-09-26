Read full article on original website
boatingindustry.com
Maxine Kelly leaves Fastmount
Maxine Kelly, Marketing Manager of New Zealand-based Fastmount Panel Mounting Systems has stepped down from her role after 7 years with the team. Fastmount was acquired by Auckland-based Nautical Group Holdings (NGH) in December 2021 and Kelly will be succeeded by Heather Ogden-Handa, who will take over as Group Head of Marketing for NGH.
thefastmode.com
Time to Partner Up for Industry 4.0 Success Featured
The digitalization of manufacturing operations - often referred to as Industry 4.0 - represents a massive opportunity for partners such as systems integrators, value added resellers, telecommunications service providers, equipment manufacturers, and others. Manufacturers of all sizes and types are understandably attracted by the benefits of this digital transformation, including;...
boatingindustry.com
YANMAR adds to sales and marketing teams
YANMAR Marine International has announced the appointment of two new managers to strengthen its global sales and marketing departments at the company’s Netherlands headquarters. Effective July 1, Bas Eerden joins the YMI team as the new Global Sales Manager with the responsibility of coordinating company strategy with local offices,...
Brand Loyalty Strong Among New-vehicle Owners, J.D. Power Finds
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- The majority of new-vehicle owners this past year navigated the low vehicle inventory crunch by purchasing the same brand of vehicle which in turn, kept loyalty high in both premium and mass market segments, according to the redesigned J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study, SM released today. The study has been expanded this year to report on brand loyalty insights by segment categories: premium car; premium SUV; mass market car; mass market SUV; and truck. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005469/en/ J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
Winning Again! FEELM Max Awarded the Golden Leaf Award for "Most Promising Innovation"
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won the Golden Leaf Award for “Most Promising Innovation” at the 2022 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Washington, DC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005491/en/ GTNF event site (Photo: Business Wire)
boatingindustry.com
BoatUS urges inland water boaters to prepare for Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, boaters on the coast made preparations to protect their boats from harm. Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) urges owners of recreational boats on inland waters to prepare. “Hurricane preparation is no longer an issue just for coastal boaters,” said BoatUS...
crowdfundinsider.com
Berlin’s Grover Receives €270M in Funding from Asset Manager M&G
Grover, the consumer-tech subscription platform, has finalized a new €270 million debt financing facility with M&G, the international asset manager. With the fresh capital, Grover will “expand its product inventory to serve rising demand from customers in existing markets such as Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and Austria and into new European markets.”
Why the Future of Entrepreneurship Is Small
Here's why the future looks bright for small businesses.
getnews.info
Set Up Offshore Software Development Center in India: Hire Remote Developers @ PROVAB
Provab helps global companies to set up offshore software development centers in India. Starting from IT infrastructure and setting up tech teams (dedicated web & mobile app developers), we work closely with customers to keep them ahead of the curve. A recent market research on the global offshoring came to...
Deadly hurricane heads for Carolinas after devastation in Florida
US forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to unleash life-threatening conditions on the Carolina states on Friday after causing devastation in Florida, where it killed at least 12 people with the toll expected to rise. The storm, one of the most powerful ever to hit the United States, left hundreds of people in need of rescue in Florida.
NeoSpectra by Si-Ware Launches the NeoSpectra LabStore, an Online Marketplace Offering the Largest Collection of NIR Calibration Models
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- NeoSpectra by Si-Ware, the creator of NeoSpectra material analysis solutions built on single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers, today announced the release of the first-of-its-kind marketplace of near-infrared (NIR) calibration models with the launch of the NeoSpectra LabStore. Si-Ware is the creator of the world’s most versatile handheld material analyzer. The LabStore marks a key addition to the NeoSpectra product solutions for fast and accurate on-site material analysis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005348/en/ NeoSpectra by Si-Ware portable FT-NIR analyzer accurately measures feeds, feed ingredients, forages, pet food, agricultural products, food, and ingredients on-site in seconds. Over 1000 ready-to-use models are available from the NeoSpectra LabStore for plug-and-play analysis of many products. (Photo: Business Wire)
boatingindustry.com
Navico Group launches Fathom e-Power System
Navico Group has announced the launch of the new Fathom e-Power System, an integrated lithium-ion auxiliary power management system. “Navico Group’s portfolio of diverse products and brands puts us in a unique position to deliver advanced integrated technologies like the Fathom e-Power System,” said Brett Dibkey, Navico Group President. “We are laser focused on our ACES strategy to transform the boating experience, and a major component of that is electrification. The enhanced Fathom System provides reliable power management and control, allowing users to better understand and manage their power needs.”
hospitalitytech.com
UpStay Partners with TOTVS to Provide Latin American Hoteliers With Upselling Technology Automation
UpStay, a leading provider of advanced ancillary upselling technology solutions for the hotel industry, together with TOTVS, the largest technology company in Brazil, have announced an integration set to equip Latin American hotels with the most recent advances in upselling technology. Leveraging TOTVS’s market leading presence throughout the region, the recent integration with UpStay will ensure that more hoteliers can instantly adopt AI-based upselling strategies that are proven to maximize sale conversion rates while enhancing guest experiences and increasing loyalty.
boatingindustry.com
Golden Manufacturing launches VR showroom
Golden Manufacturing has launched an immersive virtual reality showroom. The website is www.bit.ly/Golden-VR-Showroom. "Times have changed," said company president Bill Golden, "and we've embraced interactive technology. Even before the pandemic, consumers researched extensively online and were very educated on boat lifts and docks before making their first contact. Our new virtual reality showroom deepens the overall experience, especially for those with VR headsets."
thefastmode.com
Oracle Communications at DTW 2022: Platinum Sponsor Showcases "Race with 5G" Car Racing Championship
In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Jason Rutherford, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Oracle Communications in a brief interview on the company's participation at the event. Ariana: Which summit will Oracle be participating in?. Jason:...
itsecuritywire.com
Trellix Empowers Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent at Xpand Live
Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced new efforts to close the cybersecurity industry’s 2.72 million person talent gap. “Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking...
Variety
Women in Charge: CNBC’s Julia Boorstin on How Female Leadership Moves Markets and Drives Profit-Focused Innovation
Julia Boorstin, CNBC’s senior media and tech correspondent, put her pandemic lockdown downtime to good use. She went all in on a book that examines female leadership in business, how it’s changing and how those management styles are changing business. “When Women Lead,” to be published next month by Simon & Schuster, is a deeply reported work that brings a global perspective to examining the state of female managers at companies large and small. One fact that stood out like a neon sign in her research was the shockingly low percentage of venture capital dollars that flow into female-led firms. Her...
electrek.co
Arrival (ARVL) successfully builds its first electric Van using novel Microfactory model
EV startup Arrival has completed a huge step in bringing its first commercial EV into production, particularly in the way its flagship Van is being assembled. Arrival has successfully built its first production-verification Van using its Microfactory in Bicester, UK, marking the start of a new streamlined assembly that could eventually shift how and where EVs are built in the future.
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
musictimes.com
Ronn Torossian on Building a Brand
According to PR executive Ronn Torossian, in recent times, some really innovative brands have been created. The ideas behind these brands are as original as their names such as Yelp, Etsy, facebook, and YouTube. The internet together with advances in technology has fundamentally changed the way that companies go about in the process of branding. While building a brand these days, a lot of companies draw on standards they use when judging other brands. A brand is an ongoing conversation between a business and its customers which can even take place online. Some businesses play up the organic elements of their brands, some use brand stories and street marketing to drive brand loyalty. Customers these days want branding that is infused with higher meaning.
