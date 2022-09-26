ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Manage Your Funds If You Move Abroad

People move overseas for various reasons. Maybe you landed a dream job with an international corporation or want to study for your doctorate without drowning in student loan debt for a lifetime. Many Americans choose the emigration option if they have chronic health conditions and an in-demand career or spouse...
Is An Annuity A Good Investment?

Pop quiz. What springs to mind when you think of investing?. You probably envision Wall Street and the frantic pace of the New York Stock Exchange floor. There are some of you who may visualize Fortune 500 ticker symbols. You could also think of the less exciting pie chart on your annual mutual fund report if you’re not much of a risk taker.
Crypto Startups Have A Responsibility To Bring Clarity, Then Execute Crypto Startup

One thing Binance did better than its competitors was to hire the right people with an innate understanding of branding and positioning on the market. The company then focused on reaching as wide a market as possible, in as little time as possible. With the benefit of hindsight, this was a tremendously successful move, although perhaps perceived as a gamble at the time.
How Do Americans Spend Their Money, By Generation?

In 2021, the average American spent just over $60,000 a year. But where does all their money go? Unsurprisingly, spending habits vary wildly depending on age. This graphic by Preethi Lodha uses data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to show how average Americans spend their money, and how annual expenses vary across generations.
