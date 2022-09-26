'It was scary': Shot fired inside Buffalo Wild Wings on Sunday
The quick action of employees after a gun was fired inside St. Joseph’s Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant Sunday night is being praised by customers and police.
Police were called to the restaurant, located at 5403 N. Belt Highway, in regards to a potential active shooter call early Sunday evening. A gunshot was heard in the restaurant, coming from the restroom, but it came across as a different sound to employees and customers.
