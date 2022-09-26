ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

'It was scary': Shot fired inside Buffalo Wild Wings on Sunday

By Zoë Jones News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4Cyk_0iBDcCrf00

The quick action of employees after a gun was fired inside St. Joseph’s Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant Sunday night is being praised by customers and police.

Police were called to the restaurant, located at 5403 N. Belt Highway, in regards to a potential active shooter call early Sunday evening. A gunshot was heard in the restaurant, coming from the restroom, but it came across as a different sound to employees and customers.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MO
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Joseph, MO
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

New Mexico Italian restaurant owner accused of fatally shooting wife

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (TCD) -- The co-owner of popular restaurant Forghedaboudit was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his wife and business partner. According to a news release from the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 18 at approximately 7:42 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of Vista del Oro to a report of an injured female resident. A female, later identified as Kimberly Yacone, 48, the co-owner of the restaurant, was found deceased in the home.
LAS CRUCES, NM
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
WILX-TV

Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Wild Wings#Violent Crime
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Man Pleads Guilty in 2021 K-9 Death

A Saint Joseph man pleaded guilty to two felony charges Tuesday in Buchanan County Court. Court documents say Valdez William McDonald pleaded guilty to felony knowingly causing the death or disablement of a police animal and felony armed criminal action. Records list both charges from June 30, 2021. The court...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KICK AM 1530

2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy

A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
LEBANON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman injured after semi, SUV crash

HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Monday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 International semi driven by Billie L. Cronk, 80, Maryville, was westbound on U.S. 59 a mile and one half east of Craig. A westbound Dodge...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death

A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KMBC.com

Starlink satellites visible across night sky in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — See a strange strip of lights in the sky last night? You're not alone. The string of lights that popped up over the Kansas City area Sunday night was a Starlink satellite train. It's part of a network of 60 satellite trains launched by SpaceX.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
283
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy