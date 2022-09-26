ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 6

MTV GODRESCUEUS!!!
3d ago

Besides caring for the elderly and mother's to be,.... hospitals have to be one of the worst places to 2 work in these days and times.. Between violence and COVID...These people are definitely front line workers!!!! Hats OFF

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

2 men critically injured in daytime shooting in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young men are fighting for their lives after a daytime shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old both...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 73, fatally struck, run over while walking home in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was run over in a hit-and-run in Holmesburg, police say. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 2:37 p.m. According to officials, a 20-year-old driving a 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Chippendale Street when the driver stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Frankford Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ringgold Township, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting

A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said. The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
NorthEast Times

Arrest made in Maxwell Place carjacking

U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Amir Harvey, 20, was arrested and charged with carjacking and carrying a firearm in connection with a carjacking incident that occurred earlier this month in the Holme Circle area. In the early morning hours of Sept. 19, Philadelphia police officers responded to a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Suspected ringleader of group behind assaults in Haverford Township charged

HAVERFORD, Pa. - The suspected ringleader of a group of Delaware County teenagers accused of assaulting other teens in videos posted to the internet has been charged. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that unnamed teen was sent to juvenile detention Thursday on a number of charges, including robbery, assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.
HAVERFORD, PA
PennLive.com

4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police

Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 26, fatally shot in Frankford, police say

PHILADELPHIA - An act of gun violence has claimed another life in Philadelphia after a shooting in Frankford. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Responding officers discovered a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing woman last seen in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Tuesday. Police say 24-year-old Munirah Lowery was last seen on the 2300 block N. 17th Street around 1:50 pm. Lowery was last seen wearing a black top, grey sweatpants, and black Crocs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy