Los Angeles, CA

Forbes: LA Clippers' Steve Ballmer richest owner in pro sports

The LA Clippers finished ninth in the Western Conference last season and ended their season by losing twice in the NBA play-in tournament, but their owner is staying on top. For the eighth consecutive year, Steve Ballmer is ranked as the richest owner in professional sports, according to Forbes. Ballmer,...
Why Jeanie Buss is investing her own money in pro wrestling

Jeanie Buss was a regular high school student in the 1970s when one day, she was told she would be on the girls' golf team. The issue was Buss had never played golf a day in her life. In 1972, Title IX was passed. It was a federal law that,...
Vargas, Dodgers beat Padres 5-2 for 108th win

SAN DIEGO -- - Miguel Vargas is making a push to be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason roster - if manager Dave Roberts can find a spot for him. The rookie outfielder hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 on Thursday night to slow the Padres' playoff push.
Athletics aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Angels

LINE: Angels -252, Athletics +208; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles has a 69-86 record overall and a 36-41 record in home games. The Angels have a 23-64 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
