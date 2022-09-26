Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
'We want to contain, contest and control': Lakers coach Darvin Ham sets expectations at first pra...
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Darvin Ham gathered his players in the film room before his first official practice as a coach in hopes of establishing an identity for his team -- and for himself. "I wasn't going to dare show any Milwaukee Bucks clips," Ham said Tuesday after the Los...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Forbes: LA Clippers' Steve Ballmer richest owner in pro sports
The LA Clippers finished ninth in the Western Conference last season and ended their season by losing twice in the NBA play-in tournament, but their owner is staying on top. For the eighth consecutive year, Steve Ballmer is ranked as the richest owner in professional sports, according to Forbes. Ballmer,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis says undisclosed wrist injury hurt long-range shooting last season
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- On the Los Angeles Lakers' road to the title in 2020, Anthony Davis showed the full versatility of his game, shooting close to 40% from 3 in the playoffs in the NBA bubble. Last season, Davis' outside shot fell off a cliff, with his 3-point percentage...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Why Jeanie Buss is investing her own money in pro wrestling
Jeanie Buss was a regular high school student in the 1970s when one day, she was told she would be on the girls' golf team. The issue was Buss had never played golf a day in her life. In 1972, Title IX was passed. It was a federal law that,...
WWE・
ABC7 Los Angeles
Vargas, Dodgers beat Padres 5-2 for 108th win
SAN DIEGO -- - Miguel Vargas is making a push to be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason roster - if manager Dave Roberts can find a spot for him. The rookie outfielder hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 on Thursday night to slow the Padres' playoff push.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Athletics aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Angels
LINE: Angels -252, Athletics +208; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles has a 69-86 record overall and a 36-41 record in home games. The Angels have a 23-64 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
