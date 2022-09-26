Read full article on original website
Related
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
fox5dc.com
DC police ID elderly woman murdered inside her northwest apartment; $25K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - The 73-year-old woman who was brutally murdered in her own home in Northwest, D.C. has been identified by police as Gloria Williams. Neighbors FOX 5 spoke to are now in shock over what happened, and they're wondering how someone could do this. It had been days since Gloria...
WUSA
Students shot at while walking home from DC school, police say
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after students say they were shot at Wednesday. Police said it happened while the students were walking home from school, but they could not confirm what school they attended. On Wednesday afternoon, two students were walking home from school in the...
57-Year-Old Victim Identified In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has identified the victim in Thursday’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
MPD asks for public's help in search for two burglary suspects in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) needs your help to identify two burglary suspects. The burglary happened on Sept. 23, in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast, MPD officials said. At around 6 a.m., the suspects entered a property, took items belonging to the owner of...
Washington man accused of murdering twin brother outside Portland hotel
Martre Oliver, 26, was arrested in Renton, Washington, in connection with the murder of his twin brother, Martese, who was found dead outside a hotel in northeast Portland.
Several Victims Shot In Lower Back During Bizarre Mass Maryland Shooting
At least four people are injured after being shot in the lower back during a midnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Three women, aged 38, 35, and 25 were found injured around midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | Con-artist accused of tricking woman, raping her captured
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The fugitive con-artist who the U.S. Marshals Service says tricked his ex-girlfriend and then raped her at knifepoint is now in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Maurice Coleman, 52, was taken into custody by Baltimore patrol officers. Coleman was wanted for first-degree rape, as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northwestern HS Placed On Lockdown As Police Investigate Stabbing At Nearby Apartment Complex
Students were safely dismissed from a Maryland high school that was temporarily locked down due to a stabbing in the area, authorities announced. At approximately 3:30 p.m. in Prince George's County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Northwestern High School was placed on lockdown after a stabbing was reported at a nearby apartment complex outside of Hyattsville, according to the police.
CBS News
Reward increased to $55,000 for information leading to arrest in murder of Baltimore man in Washington, D.C.
BALTIMORE - A reward has been increased to $55,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of 27-year-old Avery Miler, who is accused of killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Washington D.C. in August. Miler is facing charges in the death of 25-year-old Aryeh...
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
fox5dc.com
Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Man shot inside D.C.’s Union Station, suffered minor injury; two suspects arrested
A man was taken to the hospital and two suspects were arrested Wednesday after authorities said a shooting took place inside D.C.’s Union Station. The U.S. Capitol Police said they responded to a shooting inside Union Station shortly before 4 p.m. after one of the department’s sergeants heard gunshots inside the building.
WJLA
LOOK: MPD looking for 2 people in connection to Southeast DC double shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's help in locating suspects in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. At approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday police found two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of...
Man charged in 82-year-old father's death, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An 82-year-old man was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in his Fairfax home Tuesday afternoon, and police say he was killed by his son. Officers were sent to the 5500 block of Justis Place around 2:37 p.m. Tuesday for a death investigation. According to Fairfax County police, Talat Hassanein was found unconscious at the bottom of the basement stairs, in the house where he lived with his adult sons. Medics were summoned, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody In Connection With June Homicide In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June...
D.C. Police Search For Armed Robbers Caught On Surveillance Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Police are asking for help identifying a possible suspect...
Police charge Franconia man with murdering father, son claims authorities ignored pleas for help
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — An 82-year-old Franconia man is dead and authorities are now charging one of his sons with second-degree murder. Now detectives are trying to figure out what led to the murder. Talat Hassanein was found dead at the bottom of a stairway in his Franconia home. Initially, police believed […]
Woman Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head In Baltimore: Police
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head overnight in Baltimore, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Broadway, where they were met by a person suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and a second woman who was struck in the arm.
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
Police say they found an 82-year-old man at the bottom of basement stairs and that one of his sons killed him.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 2