Neither Aaron Rodgers nor Davante Adams is off to a great start since the latter departed Green Bay during the offseason. Rodgers and the Packers are 2-1 to start the season, but the offense isn't playing at the level it has at over the previous couple of seasons. The Packers rank 12th in offense, but just 27th in scoring through the first three games, averaging 16 points per game. Rodgers has also put up some middle-of-the-pack stats, ranking 21st in passing yards (684), tied for 13th in passing touchdowns (four), and ninth in passer rating (98.0).

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO