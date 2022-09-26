Read full article on original website
Police in Montana fatally shoot fugitive fleeing arrest
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A fugitive fleeing law enforcement has been shot and killed by officers after a foot pursuit in Montana. Great Falls Police Department Chief Jeff Newton says officers were working as part of a violent offenders task force with Montana Probation and Parole and U.S. Marshals on Wednesday when they went to apprehend the fugitive, who was wanted on a no-bond warrant. Newton said the fugitive attempted to flee and was pursued on foot by officers. The encounter ended with the person, who officers said was armed, being fatally shot. Newton did identify the person or the crime for which they were being pursued.
Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of Alabama inmates are receiving only two meals a day during a prison work stoppage over living conditions. Inmates and activists contend that officials are trying to force an end to the strike by limiting food. But prison officials say the reduced rations are the result of a prisoner labor shortage, not in retaliation for the strike. The Department of Corrections said in a statement that most of Alabama’s major mens prisons were still affected by work stoppages for a fourth day on Thursday. The department says it's also canceling weekend visits. The federal government is suing the state over conditions in its prisons.
Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor
A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty floor of her jail cell in Maryland last year is suing, alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for helps for six hours. Jazmin Valentine filed the lawsuit Tuesday against authorities in Washington County, Maryland as well as the jail's contracted medical provider. It alleges some jail nurses said she was withdrawing from drugs and not in labor while some staffers said she was just trying to get out of her cell. The lawsuit says her baby developed a type of staph bacteria infection that is resistant to many antibiotics.
Advocates list 100s of allegedly abusive California priests
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Advocates for victims of sexual abuse by Catholic priests have released a list of more than 300 accused abusers associated with the Archdiocese of San Francisco. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests delivered its list of 312 names Thursday along with a letter to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone urging him to release his own internal list of credibly accused priests. The archdiocese is one of only 15 in the U.S. — less than 10% of all dioceses — that has not publicly listed abusive priests. The archdiocese says it has a policy to report sexual abuse allegations to authorities, an independent review board and parishes.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian is bearing down on South Carolina’s coast and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods. Earlier, the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, leaving people trapped in flooded homes and causing at least four deaths. With South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, shopkeepers sandbagged storefronts in flood-prone areas and a steady stream of vehicles left Charleston for higher ground. In Florida, meanwhile, rescue crews piloted boats through inundated streets to save thousands from flooded homes and shattered buildings. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says at least 700 rescues were conducted in his state already, mostly by air.
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has regained some strength after exiting Florida and taking aim at South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said the storm spent only a few hours as a weakened tropical storm over Florida before it spun up into a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday in the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue crews were wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Orange County fire department posted photos of crews in a flooded neighborhood in the Orlando area. At least one person in Florida was confirmed dead on the state's eastern coast. Forecasters have issued a hurricane warning for coastal South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina ahead of another landfall Friday.
Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say wildlife officers are tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy at a Southern California park. State Fish and Wildlife says the child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita Monday evening when a cougar emerged from brush and bit the boy on the buttock. The father chased the big cat off. The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. As of Tuesday evening, the park remained closed while Fish and Wildlife officers surveyed the area.
Pumpkin farms adapt to improve soil, lower emissions
ATLANTA, Illinois (AP) — This Thanksgiving, your pumpkin pie might have a lower carbon footprint. Farmers in central Illinois who supply 85% of the world's canned pumpkin are adopting regenerative techniques to reduce emissions, attract bees and other pollinators and improve soil health. The effort is backed by Libby's, which is owned by Nestle. It's one of several big companies that have started regenerative farming programs in the last few years, including General Mills, PepsiCo and Walmart. Arohi Sharma, who studies regenerative farming for the Natural Resources Defense Council, says companies see drought and other impacts from climate change and know they must act.
