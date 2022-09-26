ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Utica Zoo temporarily closed, reopening expected Friday

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As you may have noticed, the Utica Zoo has been closed for a few days now. The zoo is actively working to renew its USDA Exhibitor’s License, after a series of scheduling conflicts regarding the final zoo inspection, which is required to renew the license.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location

Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17

(WSYR-TV) —  The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

‘Ride for Missing Children’ returns Sept. 28

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After two years, ‘Ride for Missing Children’ is back on Wednesday, September 28th. The ride will start at 7:50 am from Sauquoit Elementary School and will travel 80+ miles through Herkimer & Oneida Counties with the goal of raising awareness for missing & exploited children throughout the country.
SAUQUOIT, NY
Syracuse.com

See vacant CNY office building turned into courtyard apartments with a view (photos)

Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Two Syracuse developers are bringing their expertise in turning underutilized commercial buildings into upscale apartments to Cazenovia. T.J. Di Peso of Di Peso Contractors and Grazi Zazzara Jr. of Icon Cos. are turning the former offices of GHD Inc. into 28 apartments, each with a view of the outdoor courtyard in the middle of the building. GHD, an engineering firm, moved its offices to Syracuse in 2020.
CAZENOVIA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
EVANS MILLS, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Remsen garage goes up in flames, firefighters say

REMSEN- A garage went up in flames Wednesday afternoon in Oneida County. It was shortly before 3:45 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers began fielding calls of a structure fire at 4036 Old Route 287 in Remsen, NY. Emergency officials said it was a fully involved garage fire, with a house nearby.
REMSEN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Otego man charged for starting house fire in Town of Hartwick

TOWN OF HARTWICK, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that an Otego man was charged with burglary and arson after setting a home on fire in the Town of Hartwick on September 26th. Around 8:00 pm on Monday, Troopers received reports of a suspicious person...
HARTWICK, NY
Syracuse.com

Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Joint investigation underway for larceny suspect

YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A joint agency larceny investigation by the Yorkville and Whitesboro Police Departments is underway after multiple incidents that occurred at local businesses in those villages. According to police, the first reported incident occurred around 11:25 am at the Kinney Drugs located at 40 Oriskany Blvd...
WHITESBORO, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
CORTLAND, NY

