Leflore County, MS

WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, Sept. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Gov. Tate Reeves has approved the deployment of the Mississippi National...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

DOJ awards $7M to Mississippi state, local agencies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded $7,627,404 to three Mississippi local and state agencies in the form of various grants on Thursday, September 29. The following recipients were awarded a grant: Mississippi State Department of Health – $6,000,000 – The Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Base Grant provides […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Police shooting leaves Mississippi man dead

A 25-year-old Mississippi man has died after a shooting involving a special police unit. Jaylen Lewis was shot during an encounter Sunday night with officers of Mississippi’s Capitol Police force. The Capitol Police is a unit of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the state agency that oversees law enforcement.
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Poor handling of offenders’ records MDOC could lead to institutional and legislative failures according to PEER Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- A new report suggests the Mississippi Department of Corrections has mishandled records and data for some offenders under state custody. PEER Mississippi reviews how government agencies perform and if state money is being spent correctly. The committee recently sampled 100 active inmates and found some key flaws in the MDOC database. This included missing documentation, missing photo IDs, non-matching social security numbers, or misspelled names.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash

CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
ROSWELL, NM
wtva.com

Former Yalobusha County sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. He entered the plea and the court accepted it, according to court documents dated Sept. 8. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 in Batesville. The former sheriff faces a maximum...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

State Auditor's Report details where some of the Welfare money went in Mississippi

Mississippi needy families were not the recipients. The Family Resource Center (FRC) was created to assist needy families in Mississippi and provide Victim assistance, counseling, food, diapers, and other needs. It was under the direction of Christi Webb. Nancy New, named in the Welfare Fraud, ran the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which was also reportedly created to help the needy. Both the FRC and MCEC worked under the Mississippi Department of Human Services, run by John Davis, who was also involved in the fraud. The FRC and the MCEC seemed to work in conjunction with each other to pocket millions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Fees waived for Mississippi national forest campgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees and making campgrounds available for people and families displaced by Hurricane Ian. As a precaution, several campgrounds on national forests throughout the southeast have closed due to the looming threat of Hurricane Ian. The campgrounds will reopen as soon as possible […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Cannabis School educates people about industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As medical marijuana becomes available in Mississippi, local organizations are working to educate people and businesses about the industry. The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association announced its partnership with new Mississippi Cannabis School. They are working to properly educate those who are planning to work in the industry whether it be for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Webster County is investigating a fatal shooting in Eupora. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said it happened at the Westwood Apartments Wednesday morning. Sheriff Gore said they haven’t arrested anyone, but they do have a suspect. Webster County Coroner Scott Dean said...
EUPORA, MS
crossroadstoday.com

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were...
SANIBEL, FL
crossroadstoday.com

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man faces slew of charges following Madison pursuit

A Vicksburg resident faces several charges following a pursuit in Madison. According to the Madison Police Department, on Wednesday, Sep. 28, at approximately 11:42 a.m., the Madison Police Department received information of a recently stolen vehicle that was in the area of the City of Madison. A Madison police officer...
VICKSBURG, MS
crossroadstoday.com

Live Updates: Charleston airport closed as Ian approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The main airport in Charleston, South Carolina, has closed ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ian. Officials with the Charleston International Airport said Friday they had shuttered the airport, where airlines had already canceled dozens of fights, and winds reached 40 mph. The airport will...
CHARLESTON, SC

