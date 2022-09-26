Read full article on original website
Related
thenjsentinel.com
Franklin Township Homicide
On Saturday, September 24th at approximately 4:42 a.m., Franklin Township Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of Villari’s Sports Bar, Coles Mill Road, Franklinville for the report of a male who sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. Upon arrival, Franklin PD officers identified the victim as 31-year-old Chad Stuart, of Clayton, who was airlifted to Cooper Hospital, Camden. The suspect, 25-year-old Walter “Wally” Gilliano, of Franklin Township, remained on the scene and was taken into custody. The victim and suspect, who were known to each other, had a verbal altercation prior to the shooting.
thenjsentinel.com
FRANKLINVILLE SHOOTING
Print Edition week of 9/29/2022 – Written by Cindy Merckx/Editor. Early Saturday morning (9/24) Franklin Township Police Department posted on their social media page that they and Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office (GCPO) were conducting an active investigation in the area of Villari’s Sports Bar and that the incident was isolated and there was no danger to the public at that time. The bar is located on Coles Mill Road (CR538) in Franklinville and was closed all day Saturday with a sign posted that there was an investigation. The bar was reopen for business on Sunday but phone calls made by the Sentinel were not answered and the message stated that the mailbox was full.
Comments / 0