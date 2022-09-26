Print Edition week of 9/29/2022 – Written by Cindy Merckx/Editor. Early Saturday morning (9/24) Franklin Township Police Department posted on their social media page that they and Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office (GCPO) were conducting an active investigation in the area of Villari’s Sports Bar and that the incident was isolated and there was no danger to the public at that time. The bar is located on Coles Mill Road (CR538) in Franklinville and was closed all day Saturday with a sign posted that there was an investigation. The bar was reopen for business on Sunday but phone calls made by the Sentinel were not answered and the message stated that the mailbox was full.

FRANKLINVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO