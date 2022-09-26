ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Bivalent mRNA-1273.214 Elicits Better Response Against Omicron

TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Interim results of an ongoing study show that use of the bivalent omicron-containing vaccine mRNA-1273.214 as a second booster elicits neutralizing antibody responses against omicron that are superior to those for mRNA-1273, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
SCIENCE
KXLY

Apixaban Noninferior to Enoxaparin for Postoperative VTE Prophylaxis

TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Apixaban is noninferior to enoxaparin for extended-duration venous thromboembolic event prophylaxis (EP) after abdominopelvic oncologic surgery, according to a study published in the October issue of The Journal of Urology. Mary E. Westerman, M.D., from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer...
HEALTH
KXLY

Radiographers Read Mammograms for UK Double Reading Program

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Trained radiographers perform as well as radiologists when participating in the double reading of screening mammograms, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in Radiology. Yan Chen, Ph.D., from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Healthday
KXLY

Cancer Deaths Due to COVID-19 Explored in March to December 2020

THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — From March to December 2020, more than 16,500 deaths occurred in cancer patients with complications of COVID-19, according to a research letter published online Sept. 29 in JAMA Oncology. Xuesong Han, Ph.D., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and colleagues quantified...
CANCER
KXLY

Race-Free Creatinine Equation May Cut Disparity in Kidney Wait Time

TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Use of the creatinine race-free 2021 Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration (CKD-EPI) equation to determine eligibility for the kidney transplant wait list may reduce racial differences in preemptive wait time accrual, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
HEALTH
KXLY

Enteral Glutamine Does Not Cut Time to Discharge for Severe Burns

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Supplemental enteral glutamine does not reduce the time to discharge alive from the hospital among patients with severe burns, according to a study published in the Sept. 15 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual European Burns Association Congress, held from Sept. 7 to 10 in Turin, Italy.
HEALTH
KXLY

U.S. Suicide Rates Rose in 2021, Reversing 2 Years of Decline

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The suicide rate in the United States increased in 2021, following two years of decline, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of suicides increased to 47,646 in 2021, up from 45,979 in 2020,...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXLY

More Than Half of Hepatitis A Outbreak Cases in Persons Reporting Drug Use

THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Hepatitis A outbreaks frequently occur in drug users and in people reporting homelessness, according to research published in the Sept. 30 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Noting that hepatitis A outbreaks have...
HOMELESS
KXLY

Health Highlights: Sept. 30, 2022​

Suicides rose among Americans in 2021, reversing two years of decline. The U.S. suicide rate increased to 14 suicides for every 100,000 people, up from 13.5 per 100,000 in 2020, according to new CDC numbers. After Ian’s destruction: How to safely enter, clean flood-damaged homes. Dangers from electricity, carbon monoxide...
MENTAL HEALTH
KXLY

Metachronous Pathology Assessed in Young-Onset CRC Survivors

TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The incidence rate of clinically significant metachronous colorectal pathology is 32 per 1,000 person-years after index young-onset colorectal cancer (YOCRC), according to a research letter published online Aug. 16 in Gastroenterology. Oliver Peacock, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Texas MD Anderson...
CANCER
KXLY

Triplet Therapy Ups Progression-Free Survival in Advanced Kidney Cancer

MONDAY, Sept. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Triplet therapy of cabozantinib + nivolumab + ipilimumab significantly improves progression-free survival (PFS) compared with placebo + nivolumab + ipilimumab for patients with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC) of intermediate or poor risk, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology, held from Sept. 9 to 13 in Paris.
CANCER
KXLY

Could a Folic Acid Prescription Help Prevent Suicide?

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — More than 1 million Americans attempted suicide in 2020, and a new study is hinting at a potential way to reduce that risk: prescription folic acid. The study, of more than 800,000 Americans in a health care database, found that when people...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy