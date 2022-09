(TNS) — Federal workplace regulators have fined San Jose food-delivery startup Locale $140,000 for employing more than six dozen teenaged drivers in violation of child-labor law. The drivers, aged 16 and 17, made deliveries for Locale between July 2020 and July 2021, U.S. Department of Labor officials said Wednesday.

