Kasson, MN

KAAL-TV

Rural SE MN city soon to be without a bank

(ABC 6 News) – Technology has made life easier in a lot of ways, and that includes doing our banking. But, that technology and convenience is also the reason Bremer Bank in Eyota is closing down, right now that bank is the only one in that small city. “Bremer...
EYOTA, MN
KIMT

Police respond to report of shots fired at Waseca Public School District

WASECA, Minn. - Police responded to a report of gunshots at Waseca Public School District on Thursday. The incident is not related to previous swatting calls law enforcement agencies responded to last week at school districts across Minnesota. Those calls drew officers to schools, like Lourdes High School, with false reports of an active shooter.
WASECA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Worth County residents speak in opposition to incoming hog confinement

It was standing room only as the Worth County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing regarding the application from Summit Ag LLP to put a 4,990-head concentrated animal feeding operation within the county. After 19 speakers discussed their reasons for opposing a large hog confinement in their neighborhood for...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Olmsted County man loses $1K in Publisher’s Clearing House scam

(ABC 6 News) – A local 70-year-old man fell prey to a scammer pretending to offer money from Publisher’s Clearing House, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the OSCO, the man received an email that appeared to be from the sweepstakes corporation, telling the man he had won a large sum and requesting a prompt response.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

One injured in Olmsted County collision

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A collision in Olmsted County sends one driver to the hospital. It happened at the intersection of County Road 11 and State Highway 247 around 2:40 pm Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the southbound vehicle driven by Mitchell Dwaine Meeker, 27 of Chatfield, collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Steven Edward Gentry, 54 of Plainview.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KEYC

One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass

NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
CLAREMONT, MN
KAAL-TV

Wells man on tractor killed in Faribault County crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Wells man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Faribault County on Tuesday. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 22 and 90th St, in Foster Township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a tractor was in front of a Dodge Journey...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
KIMT

1 arrested after Rochester residence hit by gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person has been arrested after a gunshot hit a dryer inside an occupied mobile home. Police said Thursday that Anthony Lindsey, 31, of Rochester, was in the home next door and was displaying a handgun when it accidentally fired. He's facing charges of a person ineligible...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Search warrant executed after Rochester residence hit by gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A gunshot that hit a dryer inside a home is under investigation in a Rochester neighborhood. Police said it happened around 7 p.m. at Oak Terrace Estates when a mobile home was hit with a bullet. There were four people inside at the time and they noticed a dryer starting to smoke. When they pulled it away from the wall, a bullet fell to the floor.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward

The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Wanted Rochester man arrested after foot pursuit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cody Ambrose, 27, had a felony warrant for his arrest and was spotted in a vehicle near the Quality Inn and Suites. After the vehicle stopped, Ambrose pushed officers away and fled on foot. At one point, an officer fell and struck their knees, wrist and arms on the concrete.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man arrested at bar for gun threats

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a man walking around with a pistol and threatening people resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old Rochester man. Law enforcement was called at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to the area of the Northstar Bar and located a man who was passed out in a vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Over 300 Traffic Stops in Rochester Area Enforcement Blitz

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Nine State Troopers in the Rochester area made 335 traffic stops this past weekend. The State Patrol says 251 of the stops were for speeding and 21 were for seat belt violations. Troopers also made eight DWI-related stops and pulled over 10 people for using a wireless device while they were behind the wheel.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested with gun after traffic stop

(ABC 6 News) – A man was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Rochester police say they saw him with a gun during a traffic stop. Rochester police allegedly stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of Elton Hills Drive NW after recognizing that the driver’s license had been revoked.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested overnight on warrant

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a local man on a warrant close to midnight, adding a few more charges to his list in the process. According to the RPD, an officer at Quality Inn and Suites at 5708 Bandel Road NW saw 27-year-old Cody Ambrose in a parked vehicle at about 12:41 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Arrest Made in Rochester Mobile Home Shooting

Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers arrested 31-year-old Anthony Lindsey in the 800 block of 60th Ave. Southeast around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police reportedly learned he was displaying a handgun in a mobile home in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. Tuesday night when the firearm accidentally discharged around 7:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN

