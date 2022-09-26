ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away

Dan Masters has passed away. Masters, real name Dan Henry, was killed in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador. Masters served as a ring announcer, host, interviewer, and commentator for a variety of promotions over the years including WOW, PCW Ultra, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and more. Dan's...
Fightful

Apollo Crews Has A Vision, Gacy Beats Grimes, Andre Chase Rants | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT fight size update for September 27. - Apollo Crews discussed his feud with Grayson Waller. He noted that his presence alone cost Waller his match last week. He teased that he had a dark vision regarding Waller's future and stated that he's not done with him yet. Later in the show, Waller was freaked out over Crews' message. He vowed to hire more security to protect himself from Crews.
Kip Sabian
Fightful

Saraya Speaks | AEW Dynamite 9/28/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp

Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for September 28, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (9/28) Preview: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido, Moxley vs. Juice, Saraya's Debut, And More

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Just seven days after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam rocked Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, Dynamite rolls on through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an episode that will make history with at least one of its matches, debut new talents, and get AEW wrestlers one step closer to Full Gear.
Fightful

Leon Slater Discusses His GCW Debut, Reveals That Tony Deppen Put In A Good Word For Him

Leon Slater discusses his debut in GCW. The latest viral sensation in wrestling is quickly racking up appearances in major company, and putting on great matches while doing so. Leon Slater, who's only 17 years old, has made a massive mark on the independent wrestling scene as of late, as he has had standout matches against the likes of Konosuke Takeshita and Mike Bailey just in the last month and a half.
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/30 (Taped On 9/28)

AEW taped the September 30 episode of AEW Rampage on September 28 following Dynamite in Philadelphia. The spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/30 (Taped On 9/28) AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) def. The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party. Jamie Hayter...
Fightful

Trevor Murdoch Comments On Tyrus' Addition To The World Title Match At NWA 74

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch shares his thoughts on the news that his title match at NWA Hard Times 3 has become a three-way match. Murdoch was initially set to face Matt Cardona at the pay-per-view, but Tyrus, the reigning NWA World Television Champion, cashed in his "Lucky Seven" option to earn another title shot after Murdoch beat him at NWA 74.
Fightful

Drew McIntyre Says 'Not All Of' Singing With Tyson Fury Was Supposed To Air At WWE Clash At The Castle

Drew McIntyre didn't win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle when he squared off against Roman Reigns. After the loss, McIntyre was greeted by Tyson Fury in the ring, and the two men broke into a rendition of "American Pie" by Don McLean. The entire performance aired on Peacock and left fans a little confused as McIntyre was more jovial than expected given his failure to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Fightful

Fightful

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

