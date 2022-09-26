Read full article on original website
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters has passed away. Masters, real name Dan Henry, was killed in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador. Masters served as a ring announcer, host, interviewer, and commentator for a variety of promotions over the years including WOW, PCW Ultra, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and more. Dan's...
Ronda Rousey: WWE Fans Care More About The Wrestlers Than UFC Fans Care About The Fighters
Ronda Rousey gives her take on which sport has the better fanbase. Rousey has been a top star in both the world of MMA and pro wrestling, being the first woman to main event a UFC event and the first woman to main event a WrestleMania. She's been a champion in both sports and has had to deal with the good, bad, and ugly of both fanbases.
Ricky Morton: Rock N Roll Express' Last Match Will Be In NWA, I've Talked To Billy Corgan About It
Ricky Morton gives an update on the Rock N Roll Express retirement tour. In January, Ricky Morton announced the Rock N Roll Express farewell tour that would begin on January 22. No dates were given for the tour and it wasn't said when the tour would officially end, but at the conclusion of it, Ricky and Robert Gibson would retire from tag team wrestling.
Apollo Crews Has A Vision, Gacy Beats Grimes, Andre Chase Rants | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT fight size update for September 27. - Apollo Crews discussed his feud with Grayson Waller. He noted that his presence alone cost Waller his match last week. He teased that he had a dark vision regarding Waller's future and stated that he's not done with him yet. Later in the show, Waller was freaked out over Crews' message. He vowed to hire more security to protect himself from Crews.
Saraya Speaks | AEW Dynamite 9/28/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for September 28, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
White Rabbit, The Rock, Saraya, AEW Locker Room | List & Ya Boy 9/28/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van discuss wrestling news for the week!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping at Manscaped.com code FIGHTFUL.
AEW Dynamite (9/28) Preview: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido, Moxley vs. Juice, Saraya's Debut, And More
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Just seven days after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam rocked Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, Dynamite rolls on through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an episode that will make history with at least one of its matches, debut new talents, and get AEW wrestlers one step closer to Full Gear.
Leon Slater Discusses His GCW Debut, Reveals That Tony Deppen Put In A Good Word For Him
Leon Slater discusses his debut in GCW. The latest viral sensation in wrestling is quickly racking up appearances in major company, and putting on great matches while doing so. Leon Slater, who's only 17 years old, has made a massive mark on the independent wrestling scene as of late, as he has had standout matches against the likes of Konosuke Takeshita and Mike Bailey just in the last month and a half.
WWE NXT On 9/27 Sees Slight Decline In Viewership, Demo Rating Rises
Viewership for the September 27 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on September 27 drew 660,000 viewers. This number is down from the 688,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is up from the...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/30 (Taped On 9/28)
AEW taped the September 30 episode of AEW Rampage on September 28 following Dynamite in Philadelphia. The spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/30 (Taped On 9/28) AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) def. The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party. Jamie Hayter...
Juice Robinson Says He No Longer Represents NJPW, 'I'm Totally Free Right Now'
Juice Robinson says he's a free man. On April 13, Juice Robinson stated that his contract with NJPW would be up at the end of the month and that he had no urge to wrestle. He showed up to NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on May 1 and joined Bullet Club, claiming he was never going to retire.
Trevor Murdoch Comments On Tyrus' Addition To The World Title Match At NWA 74
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch shares his thoughts on the news that his title match at NWA Hard Times 3 has become a three-way match. Murdoch was initially set to face Matt Cardona at the pay-per-view, but Tyrus, the reigning NWA World Television Champion, cashed in his "Lucky Seven" option to earn another title shot after Murdoch beat him at NWA 74.
Jon Moxley Beats Juice Robinson, Yuta Attacks MJF, Storm Retains | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, September 28, 2022. - Jon Moxley battled Juice Robinson in an AEW World Championship Elimininator Match on Wednesday. With a win, Robinson would have earned a title shot. Despite his best efforts, Moxley emerged victorious as he scored a submission victory.
Drew McIntyre Says 'Not All Of' Singing With Tyson Fury Was Supposed To Air At WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre didn't win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle when he squared off against Roman Reigns. After the loss, McIntyre was greeted by Tyson Fury in the ring, and the two men broke into a rendition of "American Pie" by Don McLean. The entire performance aired on Peacock and left fans a little confused as McIntyre was more jovial than expected given his failure to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Eddie Kingston: Wrestling Can Cause A Lot Of Stress, But I Get To Let Out My Frustration In The Ring
Eddie Kingston says that professional wrestling is stressful, but unlike other jobs, he gets to let out his frustrations in the ring. Kingston is a passionate advocate of mental health, as he has discussed his own struggles in the hopes of helping others with theirs. In an interview with "Doc"...
Bayley: Finn Balor And I Were Saying How It 'Feels Like Seven Years Ago' With Triple H In Charge
Bayley's return at WWE SummerSlam was one of the first big returns in the Triple H era, and she didn't come alone. Bayley was flanked by IYO SKY, who had been injured, and Dakota Kai, who had been released, when she made her return from injury. Bayley and Triple H...
Allie Katch Debuts in Monster's Ball | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/29/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 29, 2022. - Pick Your Poison Monster's Ball: Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. - Digital Media Title: Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve. - Your Questions!
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 1 Results (9/17): The Beast Faces Adriana Gambino
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode one of its show on September 17. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 1 Results (9/17) - WOW Tag Team Title Tournament First Round: The Tonga...
Chelsea Green: I'm Post-Surgery, I Had A Procedure To Put My Nasal Septum Back In Place
Chelsea Green has been sidelined due to her recovery from a procedure on her septum. Green is one half of the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions; she and Deonna Purrazzo, collectively known as VXT, won the titles on the Emergence pre-show on August 12. During an appearance on...
Shawn Michaels: NXT Will Continue To Reach Out To Independent Talent And Talent In Japan
In 2021, NXT shifted its focus from independent talent to more talent coming out of college. Recent tryouts have been tailored to finding college or recently graduated athletes to join the WWE Performance Center. The change in focus coincided with Triple H stepping away from the NXT brand following a...
