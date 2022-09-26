Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps For The Thorn Princess' Return
Spy x Family is gearing up to return with new episodes in just a few more days as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one cosplay is ready for what's coming next with Yor Forger! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted earlier this Spring and took over the world with the first half of its first season. But now that it's taken a break for the Summer, the series is ready to return this Fall with the second half of its big debut as the Forger Family gets ready to take on some of their biggest challenges yet.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Robin's Wano Attire
One Piece's anime is now tearing its way through the fights across Onigashima as the Wano Country arc continues, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by tapping into her makeover for the third act! While the manga release of the series has officially set the stage for the next major arc following Wano's events, the anime has reached a very critical point in that final battle for the fate of Onigashima and the country as a whole. In fact, the Straw Hats are still getting into their respective final fights for the war with the latest episodes.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Welcomes Kankuro's Puppet to Our World
Naruto has been around the block a number of times since its debut, and in that time, the cosplay community has explored every inch of the franchise. From Team 7 to the Kage and beyond, it seems there are few if any characters in Naruto without a cosplay. Of course, some looks go further than others, and advancing tech has only made these impressive cosplays all the better. And now, it seems Kankuro is celebrating with his very own top-notch look.
ComicBook
Rings of Power: All Confirmed Spoilers for The Lord of the Rings TV Series
Unlike so many other shows that premiere on streaming these days, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still premieres just one new episode every week. Arriving late in the night on Fridays, the Amazon Prime Video series is able to capture audiences attention in ways that other streaming shows can't, while also forcing a lot of questions from those that aren't steeped in Tolkien lore. As we continued to cover the series week to week, and in the off-time between seasons, we've collected all of our spoiler-centric stories and details for the show in one place, which you can find below!
ComicBook
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
ComicBook
The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
ComicBook
WWE: Latest Update on White Rabbit's Identity And When They'll Be Revealed
WWE has been dropping clues as to the identity of the mysterious "White Rabbit" on episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and even at live events. Fan theories have been spreading like wildfire ever since, with many of the clues being left behind by various QR codes pointing toward the return of Bray Wyatt. The former WWE and Universal Champion was released back in July 2021, but reports of him negotiating a return with WWE started popping up earlier this month.
WWE・
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Confirms Wolverine Return for Deadpool 3
Marvel fans got a bit surprise on Tuesday when Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to not only confirm the release date of Deadpool 3 but also announce that a familiar face would be coming along to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Hugh Jackman appearing as Wolverine in the film. Now, Jackman is confirming the announcement himself with his own post to social media.
ComicBook
Andor Episode 4 Has Star Wars Fans Loving Mon Mothma & Luthen Rael
Andor Episode 4 had Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael spending some time together. Fans are loving the series so far and especially the dynamic with these two characters. One quick scroll of Twitter shows how many people couldn't get enough of the meeting between the two. Promos for Episode 4 focused on a tense moment between Genevieve O'Reilly's and Stellan Skarsgård's characters. A bit of despair has been in the air over the course of this entire Disney+ series. Basically, Andor is the most adult of the Star Wars series on the streaming platform. There's been all kinds of social issues on display and a tone that feels very familiar to Rogue One fans. So, check out some of the celebration for yourself down below.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Series Finale Title Teases One Last Death
Not all will survive the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns October 2nd with the last batch of eight episodes, ending the show after 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and countless losses. The Greg Nicotero-directed series finale, which airs November 20th on AMC, is shrouded in secrecy. But with multiple Walking Dead spinoff shows in the works — spoiler alert! — some characters are fated to make it out alive: there are plans for Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) all to return in AMC's TWD Universe.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Was "Dismayed" They Couldn't Return for Sequel
The upcoming sequel Hocus Pocus 2 will see the return of the Sanderson sisters as played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, but the original heroes from the 1993 film won't be reprising their roles, with actor Thora Birch recently expressing how she was "dismayed" to not get the chance to be part of the production. While the creatives involved in bringing the film to life expressed that they wanted to avoid relying too heavily on elements from the debut movie, Birch noted that she would have even merely been on the set to show her support for the endeavor, but scheduling conflicts prevented even that from happening. Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ on September 30th.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Re-Release
Grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been re-released once again. Yes, it's that time of the year where Bethesda tells gamers that they haven't actually bought Skyrim enough and they're not done enjoying the eleven-year-old game yet. Skyrim first released in November 2011 and had a historic release. It went on to be one of the best-selling games of all-time and has continued to perform well across multiple generations of consoles. It is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs out there and one of Bethesda's best games. Much to the dismay of fans, it looks like The Elder Scrolls VI is still years away, but it is coming.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Easter Egg Pays Tribute to One of Her Most Prolific Comic Writers
Across its seven episodes thus far, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has taken a fun and unexpected approach to the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along the way, the show has openly acknowledged the bedrock that Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) comic tenure is built on, with the help of some clever Easter eggs or Marvel deep cuts. The series' seventh episode was no exception, with a key component of the episode being named after a fan-favorite She-Hulk writer. Spoilers for Episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The Retreat", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Deleted Scene Has Daemon Fans Angry
House of the Dragon Episode 6 certainly threw a lot at fans with a massive time-jump, some (more) scandalous reveals, and (more) gruesome deaths. However, there was one thing that wasn't actually shown in the episode that seems to be making some fans really upset: a deleted scene that showed a more tender side to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).
ComicBook
Corey Feldman Still Wants to Make Proper Sequels for The Goonies and The Lost Boys
Corey Feldman has been all over the place when it comes to the odds of a Goonies sequel happening, but in a new conversation with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, he confirmed that he's still interested in taking a swing at it. Along with The Lost Boys, which had had some low-budget sequels, Feldman said that he would still love to have a chance to revisit The Goonies -- but in both cases, he would want to do it "the right way," with a budget and a cast list that's a little more befitting the '80s classics.
ComicBook
Wolverine Comic in Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 Announcement Identified
On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time in Deadpool 3, releasing in theaters in September 2024. Reynolds announced the news in a video that included a shot of him in his Deadpool costume reading a comic book. Though the comic was folded back on itself, concealing its cover, we've identified the comic book Reynolds is reading in the video based on the interior pages. The comic book is Wolverine (Vol. 7) #21, written by Benjamin Percy, with art by Adam Kubert, colors by Frank Martin, and letters by Cory Petit. Marvel Comics published the issue in May.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Officially Reveals Wiglett
The Pokemon Company has officially unveiled Wiglett, a brand new Pokemon who looks an awful lot like Diglett. After an "unofficial" reveal yesterday, The Pokemon Company has released a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer showing off Wiglett, a garden eel-esque Pokemon that looks a lot like Diglett. While the two Pokemon look similar, The Pokemon Company notes that Wiglett is an entirely different Pokemon species. The two Pokemon's similarities are "a result of its adaptation to its environment" or what biologists refer to as convergent evolution. You can check out the trailer for Wiglett below:
ComicBook
American Pie Reboot in the Works
American Pie is coming back to theaters, with a reboot in development from Insecure actress Sujata Day. Day is set to develop and write a new installment sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, the same division of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group that was responsible for the production of Rob Zombie's The Munsters, which hit Blu-ray and Netflix today. The Hollywood Reporter, who ran the announcement for the new project, had no details on the story, but the plot is apparently based on an original pitch from Day, and is being described as a fresh take on the long-running franchise.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 7 Previews May Tease Another Major Character Death
House of the Dragon Episode 6 left viewers reeling after some key characters were brutally executed by fire in various ways. However, the death toll for this Game of Thrones spinoff may not stop climbing, because the preview for Episode 7 is teasing that another pivotal character may soon be going into the ground, as well.
