The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
iheart.com
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Patrick Mahomes addresses incident with Eric Bieniemy
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a tense exchange on the field during Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but the star quarterback insists there was not a whole lot to it. The Chiefs decided to play things safe to close out the first...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
AthlonSports.com
'Majority' Of Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Players Reportedly Want Coach Fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season is off to a horrendous start. The offense isn't scoring many points, the defense is dealing with multiple injuries and the team already finds itself in a 1-2 hole. A "majority" of Steelers offensive players, as a result, want a coach fired. That coach is...
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Extremely Clear
Cooper Rush is 2-0 as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback this season after last night's win over the New York Giants. Dating back to last year, the Cowboys are 3-0 in games Rush has started in place of Dak Prescott. Prescott is working his way back from thumb surgery, but Dallas appears to be in capable hands with Rush.
NFL says if Chiefs-Buccaneers needs to be moved, it will be played at Vikings' US Bank Stadium
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
Yardbarker
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Kansas basketball player signs $18M deal
TOPEKA, Kan.(KSNT) – A former Kansas State basketball player, Dean Wade, has signed a three year, $18.5 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN. The 6 foot, 10 inch forward played for St. John High School and later became a Wildcat. According to Kansas State, Wade was part of the senior class that […]
Jimmy G appeared to call out Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling on SNF: ‘All your plays suck, man’
Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to call out coach Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling during Sunday night’s loss to Denver, at one point mouthing, “All your plays suck, man.”
Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React
On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
Mike Matheny addresses his future with the Royals after 2022 season
Royals manager Mike Matheny joined 610’s Fescoe In The Morning to talk about all the changes going on in the team’s front office, and what he thinks his future in KC may be.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
KMBC.com
Former player, coach and manager John Wathan retires after 47 years with the Royals organization
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — John Wathan is retiring after 51 years of working in professional baseball. He spent 47 of those years with the Kansas City Royals. The royals announced in a press release Wednesday that former player, coach, manager, scout, broadcaster, roving instructor and special assistant to player development will retire following the 2022 season.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
