Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Re-Release
Grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been re-released once again. Yes, it's that time of the year where Bethesda tells gamers that they haven't actually bought Skyrim enough and they're not done enjoying the eleven-year-old game yet. Skyrim first released in November 2011 and had a historic release. It went on to be one of the best-selling games of all-time and has continued to perform well across multiple generations of consoles. It is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs out there and one of Bethesda's best games. Much to the dismay of fans, it looks like The Elder Scrolls VI is still years away, but it is coming.
ComicBook
Xbox Exclusive Horror Game Now Releasing Earlier Than Expected
A highly anticipated Xbox exclusive horror game will be releasing much sooner now. Xbox hasn't had a ton of heavy hitter exclusives since the Xbox Series X was released in 2020. That's not to say there have been zero, we've had Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite to name some of the biggest. Both of these were tremendous games, though Halo Infinite has struggled a lot since releasing. It hasn't been able to meet the standards fans want for post-launch support and has dropped critical features like couch co-op. Xbox took a bit of a blow earlier this year when it confirmed that it was delaying Starfield to 2023 despite the fact it was intended to release this November. It was expected to be Xbox's killer app for 2022, but unfortunately, it will have to wait until next year.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for October 2022
PlayStation has officially announced the new batch of free monthly video games set to be available in October 2022. All PlayStation Plus subscribers across the various tiers (PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium) will be able to grab Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot starting on October 4th.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gets New Title Update With Extensive Patch Notes
Ubisoft has today released a new title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Nearly two years after first launching the latest game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft has continued to support Valhalla on a routine basis with new updates and DLC. And while support for the game seems to be winding down with Assassin's Creed Mirage on the horizon, that hasn't prevented Ubisoft from letting loose a sizable new patch today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Long-Awaited Full Release of First-Party Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now finally play the full version of a first-party game that was initially launched over two years ago. Back in July 2020, Obsidian Entertainment released its new survival title Grounded as an early access project on both Xbox and PC. Since that time, Obsidian has continued to regularly update Grounded in the pursuit of reaching its 1.0 version. And while it took a bit to reach this point, Grounded has now formally left its early access phase.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Officially Reveals Wiglett
The Pokemon Company has officially unveiled Wiglett, a brand new Pokemon who looks an awful lot like Diglett. After an "unofficial" reveal yesterday, The Pokemon Company has released a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer showing off Wiglett, a garden eel-esque Pokemon that looks a lot like Diglett. While the two Pokemon look similar, The Pokemon Company notes that Wiglett is an entirely different Pokemon species. The two Pokemon's similarities are "a result of its adaptation to its environment" or what biologists refer to as convergent evolution. You can check out the trailer for Wiglett below:
Comments / 0