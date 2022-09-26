S.F. gas prices exceed $6 per gallon again amid recent climb

The average cost of an unleaded gallon of gasoline cost more than $6 on Monday, according to AAA. (S.F. Examiner file photo) By Bay City News

If you pull up to a gas station in San Francisco, chances are the cost of a gallon will start with a "6."

AAA said The City's average price for a regular, unleaded gallon of gasoline was $6.05 on Monday, up from $5.83 per gallon on Friday and $6.04 on Sunday. This marks the first time average gas prices in San Francisco have crossed the $6 gallon threshold in about two months, according to the organization.

Monday's average was up from $4.56 a year ago, as prices rebounded from 2020 lows amid the COVID-19 pandemic but prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine increasing the cost of oil and gas around the world. AAA chalked up the increase on the West Coast – California ($5.80), Nevada ($5.10), Oregon ($5.10) and Washington ($4.92) ranked first, second, third and fourth, respectively in average costs on Monday – to refinery issues.

Nationally, the average unleaded gallon of gasoline cost $3.73 on Monday. The price could increase in the coming days, depending upon what happens with Hurricane Ian.

"Slack demand and lower oil prices should take some pressure off rising gas prices," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a release. "But Hurricane Ian could cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries."

Gas prices in San Francisco exceeded $6 per gallon fewer than two weeks before the first of California’s inflation relief checks will start being distributed. The checks, ranging from $200 to $1,050, will get directly deposited into some San Franciscans’ accounts beginning on Oct. 7, with the rollout of state-issued debit cards extending until early next year.