S.F. gas prices exceed $6 per gallon again amid recent climb

By By Bay City News, Marcus White
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
The average cost of an unleaded gallon of gasoline cost more than $6 on Monday, according to AAA. (S.F. Examiner file photo) By Bay City News

If you pull up to a gas station in San Francisco, chances are the cost of a gallon will start with a "6."

AAA said The City's average price for a regular, unleaded gallon of gasoline was $6.05 on Monday, up from $5.83 per gallon on Friday and $6.04 on Sunday. This marks the first time average gas prices in San Francisco have crossed the $6 gallon threshold in about two months, according to the organization.

Monday's average was up from $4.56 a year ago, as prices rebounded from 2020 lows amid the COVID-19 pandemic but prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine increasing the cost of oil and gas around the world. AAA chalked up the increase on the West Coast – California ($5.80), Nevada ($5.10), Oregon ($5.10) and Washington ($4.92) ranked first, second, third and fourth, respectively in average costs on Monday – to refinery issues.

Nationally, the average unleaded gallon of gasoline cost $3.73 on Monday. The price could increase in the coming days, depending upon what happens with Hurricane Ian.

"Slack demand and lower oil prices should take some pressure off rising gas prices," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a release. "But Hurricane Ian could cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries."

Gas prices in San Francisco exceeded $6 per gallon fewer than two weeks before the first of California’s inflation relief checks will start being distributed. The checks, ranging from $200 to $1,050, will get directly deposited into some San Franciscans’ accounts beginning on Oct. 7, with the rollout of state-issued debit cards extending until early next year.

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
California suburbs rank poorly in new study

Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be too expensive for many people. Now, previously affordable alternatives -the suburbs- can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities were the best and worst places to live. The study considered a suburb to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
S.F. to feds: Cruise driverless cars keep blocking our roads

After years of lobbying the state to increase regulations on autonomous vehicles, San Francisco officials are taking their case to the feds. The directors of The City’s two main transportation agencies outlined their concerns about Cruise’s driverless cars in a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding Cruise’s application to deploy a custom-built autonomous vehicle. In it, San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Authority Director Jeffrey Tumlin and San Francisco County Transportation Authority Director Tilly Chang provide a comprehensive overview of disruptive and unsafe incidents...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Oakland residents cheer new catalytic converter law, but some worry it won’t end thefts

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two laws this week that will make it harder for people to sell stolen catalytic converters, crucial pieces of vehicle exhaust systems that reduce pollution. SB 1087 and AB 1740 will require recycling centers to maintain databases of all catalytic converter parts, including who they’re purchasing converters from, and make it illegal to buy converters from unauthorized parties. Starting January 1, 2023, when the laws go into effect, only car owners, dealers, and disassemblers will be able to sell them.
OAKLAND, CA
