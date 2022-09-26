ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2023 NBA Draft: Player Type Rankings

By Derek Parker
Basketball Draft Digest
Basketball Draft Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQ8Qv_0iBDao8j00

Draft Digest's top-five rankings for several of the player archetypes in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 2023 NBA Draft cycle is nearing, and with it comes talk of prospects, endless mock drafts

The 2023 Draft holds a wide variety of players, such as pure scorers, defensive anchors, pass-first guards and well-built, versatile forwards who will impact the game in a variety of different ways.

While plenty of teams opt to take the best player available, sometimes that can coincide with a prospect who fits into what the team is building well.

Here’s a guide to some of the more popular player types for the 2023 classes best prospects:

🔗 Scorers

The top bucket-getters in the class, these players have a knack for seeing the ball through the hoop, no matter where they are on the court.

Most on this list will be versatile, three-level scorers on offense.

🔗 Passers

The top passers in the class are all about making the right reads and getting their teammates involved. Passing is a crucial skill in playing winning basketball, and most NBA stars have some level of consistent passing skill they can point to.

🔗 Playmakers

Different than pure passers, playmakers get their teammates involved via opportunities that they’ve created. Shifty, elusive play and centrifugal offense is currently in the NBA spotlight.

🔗 Shot Blockers

Often times the focal point of a good defense, shot blockers can both put up tangible stats, or even just affect the way players shoots the ball.

There’s more versatility now than ever before in NBA defense, but there’s still a massive need for shot blockers.

🔗 Shooters

A skill that’s likely to become even more coveted as time goes on, these players can stretch the court and provide consistent, ranged buckets when the going gets tough.

🔗 3-and-D

Players that can reliably space the floor but offer versatility on defense are immensely valuable in the NBA right now. These players range all over draft boards, but good ones can even find themselves in the lottery.

🔗 Athletes

Those who are naturally more physically gifted, the top athletes in the class can usually raise their stock easily. Those who are both skilled and gifted athletically are usually the first few names called on Draft night.

