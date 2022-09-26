LOS ANGELES — Get familiar with the name Jonathan Majors, you're gonna be seeing this Dallas native on the big screen very shortly. Not only is he set to play the next big villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror, in the 2023 film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Deadline is also reporting he is in talks to play Dennis Rodman in a biopic on the man, who himself was also raised in Dallas in the Oak Cliff neighborhood.

