Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Saints QB Winston 'doubtful' vs. Vikings; Dalton ready

LONDON — (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is “doubtful” to play New Orleans’ game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of a back injury, coach Dennis Allen said Friday. Backup Andy Dalton took first-team snaps again with Winston missing a third...
High school football: Here are WFAA's top games this week

DALLAS — Five weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
After playing Marvel's next heavy, Dallas native Jonathan Majors may also star in Dennis Rodman biopic

LOS ANGELES — Get familiar with the name Jonathan Majors, you're gonna be seeing this Dallas native on the big screen very shortly. Not only is he set to play the next big villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror, in the 2023 film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Deadline is also reporting he is in talks to play Dennis Rodman in a biopic on the man, who himself was also raised in Dallas in the Oak Cliff neighborhood.
