Police arrest Texas landlord caught on camera brandishing gun during tenant dispute
Landlord Phillip Young, 68, is being charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Denton police.
Black Mother Violently Arrested After She Called Police To Receive $150,000
Jacqueline Craig was wrestled to the ground and arrested after she called Fort Worth police to report that her white neighbor had choked her seven-year-old son.
fox4news.com
Mansfield man gets 4-year prison sentence for role in Capitol riot
MANSFIELD, Texas - The self-proclaimed president of a North Texas militia group was sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in last year’s U.S. Capitol riot. Lucas Denney of Mansfield was convicted of assaulting officers during the Jan. 6 attack. Denney is a former military...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas 12-year-old alleged to have shot father in murder plot dies
TEXAS — The 12-year-old Texas girl who is believed by law enforcement to have shot herself and her father in a murder plot has succumbed to her injuries, according to Parker County Sheriff’s Office. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of...
klif.com
Dallas Police Release Body Cam in Deadly Gunfight with Suspect
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas Police Department released body camera footage of an Officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in an East Dallas neighborhood. According to DPD, Officers responded to an armed encounter call in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. The preliminary...
'A slap in the face' | Family reacts to released bodycam video that shows acquitted ex-cop shooting Jonathan Price
WOLFE CITY, Texas — It's been almost a week since a Hunt County jury acquitted former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas for murder charges in the death of Jonathan Price. Monday night, WFAA showed viewers police bodycam footage of the fatal shooting. And, for the first time, WFAA...
Bodycam video released shows acquitted North Texas ex-cop shooting unarmed Black man, DOJ review requested
WOLFE CITY, Texas — Nearly one week after a jury acquitted him, Hunt County released body camera footage showing former Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas fatally shooting an unarmed 31-year-old man, Jonathan Price. Lucas was charged with murdering Price in October 2020, and his use-of-force response was deemed "not...
Landlord captured on video threatening tenant with gun arrested
Andrew Greenstein Attachments5:36 PM (14 minutes ago) to KRLD.Digital Landlord captured on video threatening tenant with gun arrested A Denton landlord who was captured on video threatening a tenant with a gun has been arrested.
Denton landlord arrested for aggravated assault after threatening tenant
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance. Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did...
dallasexpress.com
Civil Jury Determines Man’s Death was Homicide, Not Suicide
A Dallas County civil jury has decided that the then-girlfriend of a Coppell man who died in 2014 was responsible for his death. Two years after Jonathan Crew’s death, his bereaved family turned to Dallas County civil courts in 2016 for vindication. The 27-year-old Baylor University graduate died on...
Tarrant County D.A. recommends Texas Seven member Randy Halprin get a new trial
One of the two surviving members of the cop-killing Texas Seven prison escapees may get a new trial. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will make the final decision.
WFAA
Prosecution agrees that 'Texas 7' death row inmate should get a new trial because of judge's biases
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of two living members of the "Texas 7" prison gang, all of whom were convicted in the murder of a North Texas police officer in 2000, could get a new trial over his judge's alleged anti-Semitic comments, according to sources. Randy Halprin was convicted...
Man accused of shooting at Arlington police is charged
Police were called because a man was firing shots in the parking lot of the Trinity Trace Apartments. When officers got there, the man climbed on top of a pick-up and took shots at the police.
32 times — That's how many times a suspect was told to drop his weapon before Dallas police shot him after he fired at them
DALLAS — Thirty-two times. That’s how many times Dallas Police Officer Brandy Walling asked a suspect to drop his gun. “Drop the gun, drop the gun. You are going to get shot,” shouted Walling. You can hear the desperation and fear in her voice. Dallas Police Chief...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Charged in Collin County Home Invasion
Two men are in custody Wednesday, accused of breaking into a Collin County home, tying the hands of the elderly woman who lived there and stealing her belongings, police say. A news release from the City of Murphy said officers were called at 11:10 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had parked behind a home in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.
12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.
Two women robbed along walking trail at Frisco neighborhood park, police say
FRISCO, Texas — Police are warning the public about robberies happening around a neighborhood park in North Texas. Frisco police say an unidentified man and woman have been targeting people and their stealing jewelry in the 14000 block at Regents Park. "Usually, I feel very safe,” said Bhavrea Sri,...
Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas
Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
blackchronicle.com
Collin County homeowner found tied up during burglary
MURPHY, Texas — Two individuals have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing a house in Collin County on Wednesday and tying up the aged homeowner, police mentioned. Police in Murphy mentioned officers responded round 11:10 a.m. to the 200 block of Starlite Drive, close to the intersection of South Murphy Road and East Renner Road. A caller had reported a suspicious car driving across the neighborhood after which stopping behind a neighbor’s dwelling.
Police: 2 arrested after tying up, burglarizing elderly woman in Murphy
MURPHY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A vigilant neighbor's tip led to the arrest of two men in Murphy on Wednesday after, police say, the men broke into an elderly woman's house and tied her up.At about 11:10 a.m. on Sept. 28, Murphy police officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at a house in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.The caller told dispatchers that they had seen the vehicle driving around the neighborhood for some time and that it then pulled up behind their neighbor's house.When officers arrived, they found two masked men later identified as Jorge Morales, 36, of Sachse, and Albert Silva, 27, of Royse City, walking out of the home through the garage door carrying property. They were both detained as police continued to investigate.Inside, police found the homeowner, an elderly woman, with her hands tied behind her back. She told officers that Morales and Silva broke into her home, tied her up, and then began ransacking the house looking for things to steal.The homeowner was unharmed.Morales and Silver were arrested and have been charged with burglary of a habitation and unlawful restraint. They are currently being held at the Wylie Jail.
WFAA
