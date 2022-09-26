Homeowner frustrated after water leak turns yard into muddy mess

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis homeowner is concerned with muddy water standing in his yard, making it hard for kids to play outside. Marcus Craig said he wants some clear answers on what needs to be fixed and he’s not sure it’s on him.

If you step in Marcus Craig’s side yard in Southwind, it is an absolute watery mucky mess. You can see the water just standing there. He said he wants answers and wants to know where the water is coming from.

”If it is on us, we don’t have a problem fixing it. How can we get this problem solved because the water in the yard is bringing mosquitoes and my kids can’t come out here and play if they want to and that’s an issue,” Craig said.

Craig said his neighbor’s house burned down in July. He noticed water seeping between the two properties a few weeks ago.

”I don’t know if it is our pipe, their pipe, or the pipe behind us, we are just trying to figure it out, “Craig said.

Craig said after multiple calls to MLGW they sent out a technician at 10 p.m. Wednesday night last week. He left a note on the door.

“They sent a guy out at 10:18 p.m. All he did was say it wasn’t at the meter and to call a plumber out here. We got a plumber out here and he could not determine where the water is coming from,” Craig said.

Craig said he has had no high water bills and that another MLGW technician told him Monday morning that he thought the water was coming from Craig’s property.

He said the tech also said his water meter was fogged up so he couldn’t read it. In the meantime, Craig said the water continues to cause problems.

”We can’t cut our grass because the yard is wet. If you look around everybody takes pride in their lawn,” Craig said.

FOX13 has reached out to MLGW about the leak.

