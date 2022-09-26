ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Homeowner frustrated after water leak turns yard into muddy mess

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjAqR_0iBDaamZ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis homeowner is concerned with muddy water standing in his yard, making it hard for kids to play outside. Marcus Craig said he wants some clear answers on what needs to be fixed and he’s not sure it’s on him.

If you step in Marcus Craig’s side yard in Southwind, it is an absolute watery mucky mess. You can see the water just standing there. He said he wants answers and wants to know where the water is coming from.

”If it is on us, we don’t have a problem fixing it. How can we get this problem solved because the water in the yard is bringing mosquitoes and my kids can’t come out here and play if they want to and that’s an issue,” Craig said.

Craig said his neighbor’s house burned down in July. He noticed water seeping between the two properties a few weeks ago.

”I don’t know if it is our pipe, their pipe, or the pipe behind us, we are just trying to figure it out, “Craig said.

Craig said after multiple calls to MLGW they sent out a technician at 10 p.m. Wednesday night last week. He left a note on the door.

“They sent a guy out at 10:18 p.m. All he did was say it wasn’t at the meter and to call a plumber out here. We got a plumber out here and he could not determine where the water is coming from,” Craig said.

Craig said he has had no high water bills and that another MLGW technician told him Monday morning that he thought the water was coming from Craig’s property.

He said the tech also said his water meter was fogged up so he couldn’t read it. In the meantime, Craig said the water continues to cause problems.

”We can’t cut our grass because the yard is wet. If you look around everybody takes pride in their lawn,” Craig said.

FOX13 has reached out to MLGW about the leak.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WREG

MLGW reopening offices to walk-in customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water says it will be reopening four of its community officers to walk-in customers. MLGW will reportedly reopen the downtown, Lamar Avenue, Whitehaven and Millington community offices Monday, October 3. MLGW says its Summer Avenue office will remain closed. The downtown, Lamar Avenue, and Whitehaven offices will be […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Police search for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help looking for a missing Memphis man. Dwane Douthet, 30, has been missing since September 7, 2022. Police say Douthet is currently homeless and hasn’t been seen by friends or family in weeks. If you have any information, call the MPD Missing Person’s Bureau at 901-636-4479.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis may restore 1978 pensions for police, fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis officials announced Wednesday a plan to restore pensions for police and fire employees that they say will help with recruiting and retaining first responders. Mayor Jim Strickland will seek city council approval to allow police and firefighters to have the option to choose the city’s 1978 pension plan, or the 2016 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
actionnews5.com

1 dead after house fire in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on Ranmar Drive on Wednesday afternoon where one person was found deceased. A second person was transported to Regional One Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, burns, and lacerations. There’s no word on what...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found in burning car in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. This […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
SEBRING, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muddy Water#High Water#The Leak#Mlgw
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death revealed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A newly released autopsy describes how Memphis mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher was killed. According to the autopsy report, the 34-year-old Fletcher died of a gunshot wound and blunt force injuries to the head. She was shot in the back of the head from an intermediate...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in North Memphis leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in North Memphis early Thursday. Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Bryan Street where they found one man dead at the scene. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two accidents on one ramp cause backup on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two accidents on a ramp merging onto Interstate 55 has caused backup Wednesday morning. The first accident happened around 6 a.m. when a car struck a pole on the Third Street ramp to get onto I-55 northbound. Thirty minutes later, a fender bender occurred in the same location. The center lane on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Who pays to repair broken Memphis sidewalks? You do, city says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For those who may think sidewalks are no big deal, a WREG Problem Solvers investigation found the stakes can be very high for homeowners.  Many are surprised to find out that they, not the city, are responsible for the sidewalks in front of their property. And if you are cited for poor sidewalks […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
116K+
Followers
127K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy