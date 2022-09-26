ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar

By Brian Tabor
 3 days ago

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns.

Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending Syracuse University. The Grand Island resident looks forward to this new avenue for his successful business.

“You have a brick and mortar, people can bring in things for you to buy as well. that’s really what a lot of this is about. I want to, don’t only do I want to sell to people, I also want to buy, what they have off them. So having a brick and mortar store puts me in a huge position to do that,” Costolnick said.

Inside the store, Costolnick has a Babe Ruth framed autograph and a signed poster featuring the “Dream Team” US Olympic basketball team from the 1992 summer games.

