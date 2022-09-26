ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gmu.edu

Research says club sports are Mason’s untapped resource

Participation in club sports is a significant factor in bringing in and maintaining students at George Mason University, and also contributes to higher graduation rates, a new study has found. The research, by Mason PhD student Zikun Li, also found that as an engine for recruiting students, club sports could...
gmu.edu

Meet the Mason Nation: Khaseem Davis

Since 1987, Mason’s Early Identification Program (EIP) has been a valuable resource for college-bound, first-generation students throughout Northern Virginia, providing academic enrichment, personal development, SAT test preparation, seminars, and coaching sessions. As the director of the program, Khaseem Davis works to ensure students have the tools they need to be successful—even in a pandemic.
