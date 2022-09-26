ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m. Officers said they found...
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sullivan County woman Thursday afternoon. The woman in question is Cathy Kaywood, 70. She reportedly has a medical condition that could make it hard for her to return on her own. Kaywood was last...
wvlt.tv

Florida family finds safety at Tennessee Smokies game

StateMint Consignment pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with most inventory ever. Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville...
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday.
wvlt.tv

Check out these events to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of October

StateMint Consignment pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with most inventory ever. Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville...
wvlt.tv

E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. "We enjoyed riding...
wvlt.tv

Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area.
wvlt.tv

One dead after man stabs his roommate in Loudon Co., LCSO says

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fight between two roommates ended in a fatal stabbing Thursday morning, according to a release from the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 12:00 a.m. in Philadelphia, Tennessee, when a man called 911 saying he had just stabbed someone, the release said. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene and found one man, Daniel Cisneros, 52, dead of several stab wounds.
wvlt.tv

Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Marcus Winston, 55, reportedly entered the zoo Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., which was after-hours but during a private party for supporters of the Color in the Wild Zoofari. Employees told responders that Winston seemed upset and was yelling while inside the zoo, refusing to leave.
wymt.com

Ky. sheriff's office needs help finding suspect

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Elliott County Sheriff's Office need help finding a suspect deputies believe is involved in a theft. Deputies said it happened early Saturday morning. They said, based on evidence, the person is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on...
wvlt.tv

Cruze Farm in the Spotlight

Hancock Co. pilot risks life to save strangers from polluted water after hurricanes. Hurston plans to fly his plane along with his purifiers first to Florida once the updated devices are ready. Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH.
wvlt.tv

Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa

The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville. Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen...
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman opens her home to Florida evacuees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman opened her home to Floridians who are evacuating Hurricane Ian. "I always feel like if I have something extra to give or if there's something I can do for others then I'm absolutely going to do it," Melissa Cox said.
