Colorado Springs, CO

Fire at Quail Creek Condos extinguished, no injuries reported

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSFD said the fire was out shortly after 4:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

North Carefree Circle will be closed for approximately half an hour due to a fire hose across the roadway. CSFD said investigators are looking into the fire, the cause is currently unknown.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1Hkx_0iBDZOuy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460EbW_0iBDZOuy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvH44_0iBDZOuy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOnd1_0iBDZOuy00
Courtesy: CSFD

ORIGINAL STORY: Structure fire at apartment complex on North Carefree Circle

MONDAY 9/26/2022 4:31 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a structure fire at the Quail Creek Condos on North Carefree Circle.

CSFD reported the fire in the 4200 block of North Carefree Circle just before 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, and said the apartments pose a “high life hazard.”

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article when more information becomes available.

