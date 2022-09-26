ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

pahomepage.com

Ambulance shot at in York County, police looking for suspect

YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

15-year-old killed in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 15-year-old boy was killed after a shooting in Harrisburg. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at about 8:30 pm, the Harrisburg Police responded to the 1900 block of Boas Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located the victim along Boas...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg dad charged after death of 5-year-old girl covered in bruises

Police charged a Harrisburg father after his 5-year-old daughter died Tuesday covered in bruises. Gregory E. Woods, 25, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after the girl collapsed in his fourth-floor apartment in the Old City Hall apartment building downtown Tuesday morning.
WGAL

York police name suspect in fatal shooting of 19-year-old

YORK, Pa. — York police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man. An arrest warrant has been issued for Tyrell Christian, 27. He's accused of gunning down the victim in the 500 block of West Market Street late Tuesday night. The coroner has identified...
YORK, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Boy, 15, fatally shot in Harrisburg: police

A 15-year-old boy died after a Tuesday night shooting on a Harrisburg street, police said. He was shot around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to police. The 15-year-old was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The 15-year-old’s identity was not immediately...
FOX 43

Juvenile victim dies in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg. It occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to Harrisburg Police. Responding officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
abc27.com

Police looking for suspicious man who approached minor in Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is investigating an incident that occurred in Penn Township on Tuesday, Sept. 28. According to police, a resident reported that his 15-year-old daughter was walking a dog in the area of Gold Finch Lane...
abc27.com

Harrisburg father charged after daughter’s death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg father has been charged after the death of his daughter. According to Harrisburg Police, Gregory Woods was charged after an investigation involving the assault of his 5-year-old daughter. The victim was transported to a local hospital on September 27 and declared deceased. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security

Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Teen dead after central Pa. shooting

A 19-year-old was pronounced dead early Wednesday, hours after he was shot in York, the coroner’s office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said shots were fired around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of West Market Street in the city. The 19-year-old was found at the scene with multiple...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting investigation underway in Harrisburg

Investigators closed a block in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening after reports of a shooting. Police at the scene would only say that the investigation was active. The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. The 1900 block of Boas was closed, with several duplex homes cordoned off by police tape....
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man shot and killed in York

YORK, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in York late Tuesday night. Police said they responded to the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken...
pahomepage.com

Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

