Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
Related
pahomepage.com
Ambulance shot at in York County, police looking for suspect
Ambulance shot at in York County, police looking …. Snead visits Health Center to tout Wolf’s Medicaid …. Dress for Success Fundraiser with diamond as prize. A local mural in progress is causing quite the buzz. First Wyoming County State Park. Voter registration deadline fast approaching. Real ID, when...
abc27.com
15-year-old killed in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 15-year-old boy was killed after a shooting in Harrisburg. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at about 8:30 pm, the Harrisburg Police responded to the 1900 block of Boas Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located the victim along Boas...
Harrisburg dad charged after death of 5-year-old girl covered in bruises
Police charged a Harrisburg father after his 5-year-old daughter died Tuesday covered in bruises. Gregory E. Woods, 25, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after the girl collapsed in his fourth-floor apartment in the Old City Hall apartment building downtown Tuesday morning.
WGAL
York police name suspect in fatal shooting of 19-year-old
YORK, Pa. — York police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man. An arrest warrant has been issued for Tyrell Christian, 27. He's accused of gunning down the victim in the 500 block of West Market Street late Tuesday night. The coroner has identified...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘My nephew deserves justice’: Family of slain Harrisburg teen seeks answers during vigil
The jingle of a Super Softee truck rang out near Boas Street on Thursday night, but the dozens of people assembled had little interest. Instead, they were gathering to honor 15-year-old Kymire McKinney, who was killed in a shooting on the 1900 block of Boas Street on Tuesday evening. So...
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Harrisburg: police
A 15-year-old boy died after a Tuesday night shooting on a Harrisburg street, police said. He was shot around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to police. The 15-year-old was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The 15-year-old’s identity was not immediately...
Juvenile victim dies in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg. It occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to Harrisburg Police. Responding officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
abc27.com
Police looking for suspicious man who approached minor in Lancaster County
PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is investigating an incident that occurred in Penn Township on Tuesday, Sept. 28. According to police, a resident reported that his 15-year-old daughter was walking a dog in the area of Gold Finch Lane...
IN THIS ARTICLE
phl17.com
Woman dead after driver hit a pole while speeding; Camp Hill, PA man arrested
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man operating a car that struck a pole, killing a woman in Oxford Circle. The incident happened on the Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:51 am Friday. According to police, a man was driving a gray Toyota Scion with a 35-year-old woman passenger...
abc27.com
Harrisburg father charged after daughter’s death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg father has been charged after the death of his daughter. According to Harrisburg Police, Gregory Woods was charged after an investigation involving the assault of his 5-year-old daughter. The victim was transported to a local hospital on September 27 and declared deceased. The...
After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security
Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
Teen dead after central Pa. shooting
A 19-year-old was pronounced dead early Wednesday, hours after he was shot in York, the coroner’s office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said shots were fired around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of West Market Street in the city. The 19-year-old was found at the scene with multiple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting investigation underway in Harrisburg
Investigators closed a block in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening after reports of a shooting. Police at the scene would only say that the investigation was active. The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. The 1900 block of Boas was closed, with several duplex homes cordoned off by police tape....
Harrisburg police sent to city high school after videotaped brawl sends boy to hospital
Harrisburg police sent additional officers and community service aides to the city’s main high school Wednesday after a student was beaten and stomped in the hallway during a large fight Tuesday. Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said police were coordinating with school administrators to provide an additional presence in and...
19-year-old killed in York shooting: coroner
A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting that took place in York City late Tuesday night, the York County Coroner's Office reports.
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether potential crimes were committed when three older football players confronted a younger player in a locker room at Williams Valley Junior/Senior High School this month. The senior players on the high school football team interacted with a younger player in the boys’ locker room...
pahomepage.com
Suspect arrested in Northumberland County murder
Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs. Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton. PA live! at the Bloomsburg Fair shows off some smart …. The difference between Hay and Straw with Caitlyn …
WGAL
Man shot and killed in York
YORK, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in York late Tuesday night. Police said they responded to the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken...
Shootings are ‘just the beginning of the story’ for survivors: Harrisburg forum on gun violence
When PennLive reporter Jenna Wise teamed up with colleague TJ Smith to begin a project on people who survived shootings in Harrisburg, she asked him if he knew anyone who had been shot. “A lot,” Smith replied. Then he thought about his answer. “That’s not OK,” the PennLive videographer...
pahomepage.com
Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating
Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating. Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police …. Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs. Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton. Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks. Gov. Wolf announces new state parks. Suspect arrested in Northumberland...
Comments / 0