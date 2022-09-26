Daviess – 650S btw 350E-400E will be closed today for pipe replacement from 8am to 5pm. 800E btw 500S-600S will be closed today for paving from 7:30am to 5pm. Beginning on or around Wednesday, October 5, US 231 north of Loogootee will be closed. This closure will occur near West Boggs Lake. The closure will allow crews to perform a pipe replacement project. The closure is expected to be complete by the end of the week, depending on the weather. The official detour is US 50 to I-69 to State Road 58. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

LOOGOOTEE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO