Meteorologist Ava Marie says Hurricane Ian is heading toward South Carolina, with another landfall likely by this afternoon. The storm surge threat and severe risk will stay south of Maryland, but rain and gusty winds will develop in Maryland this afternoon. The rain will become heavier overnight, as the winds increase to gusts of 30-40 mph. The rain will taper to showers the rest of Saturday, with periods of rain continuing into early next week.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO