Maryland State

Editorial: You can help provide relief from Hurricane Ian

Imagine being on the clock -- whether stocking up on groceries, paper goods and water; safe-proofing your home; or trying to evacuate from the bullseye of a powerful, approaching storm -- your time is limited as every second counts. That's the reality for many people living in Florida. Hurricane Ian...
Rain from Hurricane Ian to reach Maryland this afternoon

Meteorologist Ava Marie says Hurricane Ian is heading toward South Carolina, with another landfall likely by this afternoon. The storm surge threat and severe risk will stay south of Maryland, but rain and gusty winds will develop in Maryland this afternoon. The rain will become heavier overnight, as the winds increase to gusts of 30-40 mph. The rain will taper to showers the rest of Saturday, with periods of rain continuing into early next week.
Tony shows how, when remnants of Ian will impact Maryland

Ian made landfall around 3:05 p.m. as a major hurricane with 150 mph winds, bringing catastrophic impacts to southwestern Florida. Hurricane warnings are in place across parts of the state as residents are ordered to evacuate. Life-threatening storm surge will impact the Florida west coast as well as the Florida...
The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches

Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
Hurricane Ian makes way toward Georgia, Carolinas after devastating Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Six people were confirmed dead in Florida, including two residents of...
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
Hurricane Ian's eyewall moving ashore as Category 4 storm

Meteorologist Ava Marie says that Hurricane Ian is making landfall in Florida bring a potential storm surge as high as 18 feet. Here in Maryland we are having a sunny, breezy day with temps in the low 70's. It will be cool and cleat until the weekend when we will...
Nice Fall day in Maryland as Hurricane Ian nears Florida coast

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says this stretch of mostly sunny weather is going to continue with temps only getting into the low 70's as a high as more Fall like temperatures begin to settle in. It will be sunny and cooler until the weekend when the rain from what's left of Hurricane Ian hits our area.
International Space Station Flies Over Hurricane Ian, Shows Size of the Massive Storm: VIDEO

The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian today, Sept. 26, as it makes its way to Florida. Views from space put into perspective just how large this hurricane really is. Ian is on track to hit the west coast of Florida early on Wednesday. Additionally, it’s due to make landfall on the western tip of Cuba before that. It will hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph. Check out the video of Hurricane Ian below.
