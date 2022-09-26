Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders trained in disaster response are in Florida for Hurricane Ian
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Marylanders are among the experts on the ground in Florida who are trained in disaster response and rescue. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Many of the disaster volunteers are highly trained experts who,...
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: You can help provide relief from Hurricane Ian
Imagine being on the clock -- whether stocking up on groceries, paper goods and water; safe-proofing your home; or trying to evacuate from the bullseye of a powerful, approaching storm -- your time is limited as every second counts. That's the reality for many people living in Florida. Hurricane Ian...
Wbaltv.com
Rain from Hurricane Ian to reach Maryland this afternoon
Meteorologist Ava Marie says Hurricane Ian is heading toward South Carolina, with another landfall likely by this afternoon. The storm surge threat and severe risk will stay south of Maryland, but rain and gusty winds will develop in Maryland this afternoon. The rain will become heavier overnight, as the winds increase to gusts of 30-40 mph. The rain will taper to showers the rest of Saturday, with periods of rain continuing into early next week.
Wbaltv.com
Tony shows how, when remnants of Ian will impact Maryland
Ian made landfall around 3:05 p.m. as a major hurricane with 150 mph winds, bringing catastrophic impacts to southwestern Florida. Hurricane warnings are in place across parts of the state as residents are ordered to evacuate. Life-threatening storm surge will impact the Florida west coast as well as the Florida...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Maryland monitoring potential Hurricane Ian impact as remnants expected into weekend
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Department of Emergency Management is urging residents to be prepared for the remnants of Hurricane Ian which are expected to move through the region over the weekend. The department said they are monitoring the storm and are on alert after Ian left a path of...
oceancity.com
The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches
Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
Wbaltv.com
Hurricane Ian makes way toward Georgia, Carolinas after devastating Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Six people were confirmed dead in Florida, including two residents of...
Wbaltv.com
Vacationers, residents flee Florida, arrive at BWI-Marshall ahead of Hurricane Ian
LINTHICUM, Md. — Florida flights to Baltimore either arrived early or were canceled Wednesday because of Hurricane Ian. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. For some travelers, fierce wind helped them decide to leave Florida as quickly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
Wbaltv.com
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
Wbaltv.com
Hurricane Ian's eyewall moving ashore as Category 4 storm
Meteorologist Ava Marie says that Hurricane Ian is making landfall in Florida bring a potential storm surge as high as 18 feet. Here in Maryland we are having a sunny, breezy day with temps in the low 70's. It will be cool and cleat until the weekend when we will...
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wbaltv.com
Hurricane Ian downgraded to Category 3 as it pushes through Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. As of 8 p.m. ET, Hurricane Ian was moving north-northeast at 8 mph and winds had slowed to 115 mph. Ian was located 30...
Wbaltv.com
Nice Fall day in Maryland as Hurricane Ian nears Florida coast
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says this stretch of mostly sunny weather is going to continue with temps only getting into the low 70's as a high as more Fall like temperatures begin to settle in. It will be sunny and cooler until the weekend when the rain from what's left of Hurricane Ian hits our area.
Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — As Hurricane Ian barrels down toward the Florida coast, Virginia is bracing for heavy rain later in the week, and emergency crews are already preparing. Alana Smith of Norfolk Public Works said her team is tracking Ian’s path and clearing storm drains in flooding hotspots.
fox5dc.com
Maryland's Move Over Law, car seat requirements changing this weekend
MARYLAND (FOX 5 DC) - If you drive on Maryland roadways, officials are giving a heads-up about some changes taking effect on Sunday. The first is an update to the state's Move Over Law. Officials are hoping to reduce the number of crashes involving stopped vehicles. Another is a law...
Wbaltv.com
Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sunny and chilly here in Maryland
Meteorologist Ava Marie is watching Hurricane Ian as it makes it way towards Florida as it is sunny and cooler here in Maryland. Expect it to be sunny and breezy over the next couple of days with temps in the upper 60's. The rain from Ian will not hit this area until this weekend.
Airports close and airlines cancel flights as Hurricane Ian roars ashore
Airlines, airports and the federal government are bracing for aviation infrastructure to take a major blow from Hurricane Ian. Cancellations and closures are already piling up across the Florida.
Florida Orders 300,000 Residents To Evacuate Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Landfall
Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida, and Governor Ron DeSantis is ordering residents to evacuate. Tampa officials made the announcement today, Monday, Sept. 26. Additionally, the Gulf Islands National Seashore has closed Florida areas in preparation. “We did not make this decision easily, but the storm poses a serious...
International Space Station Flies Over Hurricane Ian, Shows Size of the Massive Storm: VIDEO
The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian today, Sept. 26, as it makes its way to Florida. Views from space put into perspective just how large this hurricane really is. Ian is on track to hit the west coast of Florida early on Wednesday. Additionally, it’s due to make landfall on the western tip of Cuba before that. It will hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph. Check out the video of Hurricane Ian below.
Comments / 1