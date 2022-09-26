Michael Patrick Stumpo, 78, of Clarksburg, passed away at UHC Hospital, Clarksburg on September 27th, 2022, following a long battle with extended illnesses. He was born in Clarksburg on November 6, 1943, a son of the late Patsy Joseph Stumpo and Patricia Arbogast Caputo. He married Nancy Rosalee Summers on December 20, 1977, who preceded him in death on August 8, 2018. He is survived by one son, Michael Patrick Stumpo II of Pasadena, MD, two daughters, Catherine Marie McVaney and her husband Justin of Elizabethtown, KY and Krista Sharma and her husband Rakesh of Silver Spring, MD ; five grandchildren, Nathan and Kavi Sharma, Lauren and Jeffery Michael McVaney and Gabriella Stumpo; three brothers, Charles “Chuck” Stumpo of California, Robert Caputo of Stonewood, and Anthony “Tony” Caputo of Florida; two sisters, Donna Stumpo of Bridgeport, and Mary Caputo Mells of Florida; one brother-in-law, Thomas Summers; one aunt, Joann Stumpo Oliverio; and three nieces, Traci Terango and her husband Joe Pat, Jennifer Duarte and her husband Scott, and Amy Moneypenny and their families. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Lewis Anthony Stumpo, one sister, Deborah Stumpo Moneypenny; one brother-in-law, Jim Moneypenny, one sister-in-law, Linda White Stumpo; and one niece, Tina Nicole Stumpo. Mr. Stumpo was a 1961 graduate of Notre Dame High School (Clarksburg) and a graduate of Fairmont St. College having received his bachelor’s degree in education. He was also a United States Army veteran having been stationed in Germany. He was an elementary school teacher and owned and operated several businesses throughout his life. Outside of his family, his lifelong loves were his many cats and sports. Mr. Stumpo was an avid sports fan, mainly Notre Dame football, the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Tigers. “The Doctor” as he was commonly called, counseled and coached many of the area’s coaches and youth athletic teams throughout his life. Special thanks to all of Michael’s caretakers, especially his brother-in-law, Tom. Also a special thanks to his lifelong friends , Dr. Andrew “BoBo” Sorine and David Lechiara. Having been raised in a Catholic home, Michael maintained his faith in the Lord our God, and his family and grandchildren were everything to him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street Nutter Fort on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where Catholic Funeral Rites will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 with Father Walt Jagela presiding. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

