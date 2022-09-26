Read full article on original website
WDTV
Mon Health recognized for organ, eye, and tissue donation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Mon Health system hospitals have earned national recognition for efforts in organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state. During an event at Stonewall Resort in September, Mon Health Medical Center, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital all received the Titanium award, the highest an organization can achieve.
WVU Medicine Children’s welcomes first patients, celebrates first surgery
Following Saturday's official ribbon cutting, WVU Medicine Children's Hospital welcomed its first patients on Thursday, and doctors performed the first surgery in the new facility.
WDTV
WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lisa Biafore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lisa Biafore from The Tea Shoppe in Morgantown joined First at 4. She talked about how literary teas at The Tea Shoppe work, performers and activities for each event, and events that are hosted for all ages. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Sept. 29
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses chasing returns. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
NightGlow kicks off Balloons over Morgantown
University Motors is holding its "Balloons Over Morgantown" that starts with its "NightGlow" kick-off event on Thursday.
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
Stroke survivor says you need to know the warning signs
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk, and the American Heart Association says that even a single story and teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Beverly “Bev” Crawford had a stroke 9 years ago. The stroke happened as Bev was driving to […]
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: John Spiker
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Spiker of the Spiker Farm Bull Ride joined First at 4. He talked about the 16th Spiker Farm Bull Ride, how the event is unique to this area and other venders and activities that will be at the event. You can watch the full interview...
WDTV
Doctor stresses the importance of getting a flu shot
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The weather is starting to get cooler and that means we will see more and more people with flu-like symptoms. Dr. Melinda Cooper with Mon Health says it’s important to get vaccinated before the peak months approach. “Typically, we see flu cases starting to increase...
WDTV
Michael Patrick Stumpo
Michael Patrick Stumpo, 78, of Clarksburg, passed away at UHC Hospital, Clarksburg on September 27th, 2022, following a long battle with extended illnesses. He was born in Clarksburg on November 6, 1943, a son of the late Patsy Joseph Stumpo and Patricia Arbogast Caputo. He married Nancy Rosalee Summers on December 20, 1977, who preceded him in death on August 8, 2018. He is survived by one son, Michael Patrick Stumpo II of Pasadena, MD, two daughters, Catherine Marie McVaney and her husband Justin of Elizabethtown, KY and Krista Sharma and her husband Rakesh of Silver Spring, MD ; five grandchildren, Nathan and Kavi Sharma, Lauren and Jeffery Michael McVaney and Gabriella Stumpo; three brothers, Charles “Chuck” Stumpo of California, Robert Caputo of Stonewood, and Anthony “Tony” Caputo of Florida; two sisters, Donna Stumpo of Bridgeport, and Mary Caputo Mells of Florida; one brother-in-law, Thomas Summers; one aunt, Joann Stumpo Oliverio; and three nieces, Traci Terango and her husband Joe Pat, Jennifer Duarte and her husband Scott, and Amy Moneypenny and their families. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Lewis Anthony Stumpo, one sister, Deborah Stumpo Moneypenny; one brother-in-law, Jim Moneypenny, one sister-in-law, Linda White Stumpo; and one niece, Tina Nicole Stumpo. Mr. Stumpo was a 1961 graduate of Notre Dame High School (Clarksburg) and a graduate of Fairmont St. College having received his bachelor’s degree in education. He was also a United States Army veteran having been stationed in Germany. He was an elementary school teacher and owned and operated several businesses throughout his life. Outside of his family, his lifelong loves were his many cats and sports. Mr. Stumpo was an avid sports fan, mainly Notre Dame football, the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Tigers. “The Doctor” as he was commonly called, counseled and coached many of the area’s coaches and youth athletic teams throughout his life. Special thanks to all of Michael’s caretakers, especially his brother-in-law, Tom. Also a special thanks to his lifelong friends , Dr. Andrew “BoBo” Sorine and David Lechiara. Having been raised in a Catholic home, Michael maintained his faith in the Lord our God, and his family and grandchildren were everything to him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street Nutter Fort on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where Catholic Funeral Rites will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 with Father Walt Jagela presiding. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
First victim of child internet abduction speaks at John Marshall
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the young girl who faced a trauma no one had ever seen before. Pittsburgh native Alicia Kozak was just 13 years old when an older man lured her outside her house and held her captive in Virginia. After her abuse was shown online, an informant led law enforcement […]
WDTV
WVU fraternity cleared of hazing allegation, sanctioned for other violations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A thorough investigation has cleared a West Virginia University fraternity of hazing allegations but revealed other violations resulting in separate sanctions. Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has entered an agreed resolution with the University to end its interim suspension related to the hazing inquiry. However, the chapter...
Morgantown students walk out over Mon County Schools pride flag policy
A group of students and staff walked out of Morgantown High School on Wednesday, the second act of protest against Monongalia County Schools' policy which resulted in the removal of a pride flag within 24 hours.
WDTV
Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
2 dead after crash in Upshur County, West Virginia
A man and a woman were found dead after a crash in Excelsior, Upshur County that happened on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
WDTV
Monongalia County EMS shares information with residents about a levy on the November ballot
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In light of the upcoming November election, Monongalia County Emergency Services created a webpage to share information regarding a levy that would be on the county’s ballot. Executive Director of Mon County EMS, Forest Weyen, said the four-year levy was needed more than ever. “We...
Mom says her son was given suboxone by another student
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway at Moss Side Middle School after a student's mother said her son was given Suboxone by another student. The boy's mother said her son put the pill in his mouth thinking it was a mint. Turns out, it was Suboxone, the boy's mom said. "He said he knew it wasn't a mint, and this is what he actually tried to ingest. But he instantly spit it out," said Raven Palmer of Pitcairn. Palmer showed KDKA-TV one of the two white pills she said a middle school student gave her son, Phillip Davis, on Monday. The...
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
