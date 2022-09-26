Read full article on original website
Barney the Dinosaur’s Strange and Brutal Legacy Is Explored in ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Trailer
Barney the Dinosaur has enjoyed decades of popularity among little kids, who are the exact target market for the 1992 children's television program, Barney & Friends. The educational values it imparts and the way the dancing and singing dinosaur stands for love, optimism, compassion, and other positive virtues have made the series a fan favorite. Long before the "Baby Shark" song surfaced on everyone's computer screens, the "I Love You" song, made famous by the legendary dinosaur himself, was a worldwide success. However, the trailer for the upcoming limited documentary series, I Love You, You Hate Me, tells another side of Barney the Dinosaur's story—and it delves into the emergence and demise of the popular anthropomorphic character.
Actor Bruce Willis Becomes First Celebrity to Sell Rights to Deepfake Firm
Action movie legend Bruce Willis has just become the first Hollywood actor to sell his rights to the possibility of a "digital twin" to the US firm Deepcake, according to The Telegraph. With the use of deepfake technology, Willis has offered his likeness to be used onscreen for future projects, following his first experience with the digital media manipulation in a commercial for Russian phone service, MegaFon, last year.
12 Best Shows to Watch Like ‘Little Demon’
When Danny Devito and Aubrey Plaza were announced to star in an adult animation series, audiences weren’t sure if they could contain themselves and were ready to burst into flames out of excitement. The horror comedy Little Demon turned out to be not only hilarious and action packed, but also incredibly relatable, following a dysfunctional family who are trying to make things work. Afterall, in any family you are stuck together through the good times, the bad times, and the murder game show times. In Little Demon new kid Chrissy learns that she isn’t just an outcast moody teenager, she is the actual antichrist. While her witch mother tries to protect her satanic spawn from the realities of demonhood, her estranged father, the Devil, attempts to get to know the little demon a little better. All the witchy and demonic action aside, this series is about family, and all the hell they put you through. If you can relate, you may enjoy these 12 animated series like Little Demon that deal with dysfunctional families, all with a paranormal twist.
What Is the Meaning of the Harfoots' Song in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Rings of Power. The fifth episode of The Rings of Power is the longest one so far, but arguably also the most beautiful. It touched on many typical subjects of the Lord of the Rings lore, from growing into who you are supposed to be to the call of adventure. This last episode brought us one of the most inspiring sequences of the show up to this point, with the Brandyfoot family struggling to keep up with the migration of the Harfoots. They may be at the end of the caravan, but they have each other to lean on.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 6 Recap: Will the Shadow Find You?
Adar’s (Joseph Mawle) clawed hand digs into the dirt to plant a collection of alfirin seeds. “New life,” he whispers, “in defiance of death.” In “Udûn,” the brutal sixth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the stakes are truly life and death. Through bloody battles, fleeting victory, and persistent tragedy, the Southlanders create new families and lose loved ones, protect their lands and see them ravaged. How can they find the light when the shadow blots out the sun?
'Ghosts' Season 1 Recap: What You Need To Know Before Season 2
An adaptation of the British comedy of the same name, the American version of Ghosts premiered in Fall of 2021 on CBS to much acclaim and a renewed demographic appeal in the 18-49 range. Unlike CBS' other comedic offerings, Ghosts is a laugh-track free, non-mockumentary, single camera comedy without a shaky camera in sight, a format initially popularized by Malcolm in the Middle in 2000. The series follows Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a newlywed couple from New York City who move into the run down yet elegant Woodstone Mansion in upstate New York after Sam inherits it from a long-lost relative. Season 1’s main plotline follows Sam and Jay as they attempt to transform the Woodstone into a B&B, whilst grappling with Sam’s newfound ability to see ghosts.
'The Boys': Most Powerful Heroes Who Aren’t In The Seven, Ranked
Filming has finished on The Boys spin-off Gen V, which means it won't be long until we return to the hyper-violent, profanity-laden world of Vought and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). It's been a while since season three of The Boys wrapped up with an intense fight inside Vought tower and a deserved happy ending for one of the show's most under-appreciated characters.
How to Watch the Horror Film 'Smile'
The trailer for Parker Finn's feature film debut Smile enticed the internet and drummed up intrigue for this high-concept horror when it was posted to YouTube in June of this year. Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter as she is relentlessly stalked by a terrifying supernatural force that manifests in the smiling faces of those around her. The patient that seemingly infects Rose claims she can see people smiling at her when no one else can. The film has already garnered comparison to popular horror films such as It Follows and The Ring for its premise, involving an unseen terror threatening an untimely end. In a featurette uploaded earlier this month, Finn says that he wanted to make "a film that feels like an escalating nightmare." If his previous works are any indication, he's certainly capable of capturing nightmarish horror.
10 Best Animated Shows Based on Video Games
The world of video games has come far, especially in the last few decades. Audiences and critics alike have praised games for their ability to tell compelling stories, to the point where some can be compared to film and television. This should make the process of adapting them to fit those mediums easy, yet for some reason, it always comes down to a coin toss in quality.
What Are Kyber Crystals? Explaining Luthen's Necklace in 'Andor'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Although Tony Gilroy has insisted that Andor won’t be adding the sort of unnecessary fan service that has become all too common within the Star Wars franchise, that doesn’t mean that his Disney+ series is completely divorced from the larger saga. This is still a story within the Star Wars universe, so the terminology, ships, and devices that are inherently part of the universe are bound to show up. What makes Andor unique is its tone and direction; it feels like the first gritty Star Wars project that is completely disconnected from the Skywalker saga.
Connie Nielsen to Star In Psychological Thriller ‘Follow Me’
Today it has been announced that Gladiator star Connie Nielsen has signed on to star in an upcoming thriller from Catalyst Studios. The film, titled Follow Me, is to be directed by Scottish director Siri Rødnes and is being described as a psychological thriller “full of twists and turns.” Follow Me is scheduled to begin filming this week in Serbia.
Who Are the Kenari in 'Andor' and What Happened to Them?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1-3 of Andor.While the sprawling and ever-expanding world of Star Wars features an incredibly diverse assortment of cultures and civilizations, none have garnered as much fuss as the indigenous people appearing in Andor. Featuring a number of flashbacks, the first three...
Julie Plec to Appear at NYCC for Exclusive 'Vampire Academy' Q&A Fan Meet-Up
If you're a fan of Peacock's hit series Vampire Academy and headed to New York Comic Con next week you are in for a treat. Collider is thrilled to exclusively announce that Julie Plec is set to partake in a live fan Q&A moderated by Collider's own Maggie Lovitt next Thursday, October 6th, to discuss the series and answer all of your burning questions. The panel will be held at the Community Lounge in the River Pavilion, which is one of the more intimate locations at the Javits Center, so die-hard fans will want to keep an eye on this event.
Why the Feminism in Disney's Live-Action Remakes Falls Flat
It’s a tale as old as time - or, at least, as old as patriarchy: a young woman living under her father's roof meets a dashing young man, gets married as quickly as possible, and leaves her family’s home to become a housewife somewhere else. In some cases, it’s the guy that moves in, but the basic recipe remains the same. It’s a fairly well-known scenario for many women even in this day and age. Throw in some magic, cute animal sidekicks, and make at least one side of the happy couple the heir to a king (or sultan) and the story becomes all the more familiar: you are looking at the basic outline of a kind of media product that pervades childhoods all around the world, the Disney animated feature, especially of the princess variety.
Lucy Lawless and Temuera Morrison Have a "Date With Destiny" in 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 Trailer
Acorn TV has unveiled the trailer for season three of their appropriately titled murder mystery series My Life is Murder, highlighting more weird cases to solve, as well as new and familiar faces. Lucy Lawless stars as investigator Alexa Crowe once again, exploring the grim world of crime solving while also dealing with her unusual and rather bizarre lifestyle.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Summons Songs, Sisterhood, and Seasonal Joy | Review
Nearly thirty years ago, Max (Omri Katz) and Dani Dennison (Thora Birch) accidentally resurrected the youth-seeking, child-sacrificing Sanderson Sisters with the Black Flame candle during a full moon on All Hallows' Eve, setting into motion an evening that they and Allison (Vinessa Shaw) wouldn’t soon forget. While very little has changed in Salem, Massachusetts since the Sanderson Sisters were turned into dust in the final act of Hocus Pocus, the sequel (aptly titled Hocus Pocus 2) introduces audiences to a whole new trio destined for an unforgettable Halloween and ushers in a new spooky classic that’s sure to thrill audiences.
10 of the Best Historical Movies About Powerful Women to Watch Before 'The Woman King'
The Woman King charged into theaters on September 16, 2022. The film starred Viola Davis, as General Nanisca, a leader among her tribe of Agoije. Similar to The First Lady, which also starred Davis, The Woman King is a historical drama based on a true story. Historically, the Agoije were...
What 'Don't Worry Darling's Twist Should Have Learned from 'The Matrix' and 'The Truman Show'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Don't Worry Darling.It is clear from the trailers for Don't Worry Darling that something is not quite right with the idyllic world Alice (Florence Pugh) lives in. She lives as a stay-at-home wife, spending her days lounging with her friends, and has a loving husband who comes home to her every day, ready for dinner and.. As the film itself goes on, it is revealed that Alice's world is something akin to a living nightmare: a world entirely constructed, that she had no choice in being in. When promoting the film, director Olivia Wilde cited multiple inspirations for the script including two late 90s classics: The Matrix and The Truman Show. The connections are great choices, both being films about a character discovering that life is not what they thought but a simulation (The Matrix) or a carefully constructed television program (The Truman Show). Both films use this conceit to explore ideas of reality, free will, and the meaning of life and remain classics to this day. Don't Worry Darling failed to learn a key element from these films: the character (and by proxy, the audience) must learn this twist early, otherwise the film will suffer under the build-up to its reveal, with the ideas behind it becoming secondary.
'Andor' Episode 4 Shows the True Terror of the Empire
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor. In the fourth episode of Andor, the narrative slowed down to gradually reveal the stakes underpinning the story and continue building out its world like the series hasn’t done in a long while. While the previous episode had ended with a daring escape from Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), this one was all about the quiet peril of planning a new mission. From the opening scene where the two frankly discuss what comes next to the many moments of tension felt throughout, the show continued to be refreshing in how it transcended the typical trappings that have often troubled Star Wars.
'Holy Spider' Trailer Explores the True Story of Iranian Serial Killer Saeed Hanaei
Based on the brutal true story of Saeed Hanaei, a serial killer who murdered 16 women prior to his capture in 2001, Holy Spider explores the captivating and compelling story behind one of Iran's most notorious murderers, while also serving as an unflinching exploration of a society wherein rough justice can become a harsh way of life. Lauded at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where it premiered, for its daring and unwavering approach, the movie is ultimately not for the faint of heart, per reviews, though it will likely find an audience who find themselves compelled by such vile, prolific personalities.
