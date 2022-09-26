Read full article on original website
JJ Watt, Patrick Mahomes lead charge in blasting replay of Tua Tagovailoa injury
NFL players begged Amazon to stop airing replay of the injury that forced Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field in Week 4. The Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals took a pause for serious and terrifying matters. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”
Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Las Vegas Raiders make drastic decision following 0-3 start
It has not been the start of the season that the Las Vegas Raiders had been hoping for, starting the year 0-3 after Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. There has been a number of issues that went into this poor start. Star wide receiver Davante Adams has struggled to get acclimated with long-time Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The defense has been less than stellar, allowing 25.7 points per game on the year.
Raiders News: 10 Free Agent Targets Dave Ziegler Should Target Now
As the Las Vegas Raiders continue stumbling through the 2022 NFL regular season, there are glaring holes within the roster. While part of the blame with regard to their 0-3 starts falls on coaching, the team itself is lacking at some critical positions. At some point, you’d think general manager Dave Ziegler would make a significant move, other than just adding practice squad-level players. With that being said, not all is lost. There are still free agents available that can help right now.
Look: Micah Parsons Responds To Lawrence Taylor's Message
One of the NFL's all-time greatest pass rushers acknowledged a current superstar. Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor touted the "special" Micah Parsons, telling the Dallas Cowboys star he "can’t wait to see everything you achieve young man." Parsons responded with emojis of a goat and a lion, referencing...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Josh McDaniels News
Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus is receiving a lot of responses on Twitter this Thursday because he shared an interesting story about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. When McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos in 2009, he made an eye-opening comment about the team's...
Rich Gannon Points Out Raiders’ Flaws, O-Line, Lack Of Turnovers
The former MVP and Las Vegas Raiders legend, Rich Gannon, believes what many other analysts believe, and that is that the Silver and Black are in trouble. After an 0-3 start, you can’t blame Gannon for believing that the Raiders are the worst team in the NFL. He thinks this is because the Raiders still have the same issues they were showing last year.
Saints QB Winston 'doubtful' vs. Vikings; Dalton ready
Saints coach Dennis Allen says quarterback Jameis Winston is "doubtful" to play New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings in London because of a back injury
Tua Tagovailoa injured: Dolphins quarterback stretchered off
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a big hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be stretchered off the field. The entire NFL world is sending positive thoughts towards Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins after the quarterback had to be stretchered off against the Bengals. Tagovailoa took a big hit...
Unbeaten Dolphins kick off Week 4 as underdogs vs Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa and the unbeaten Miami Dolphins are underdogs in Week 4. The Dolphins (3-0) kick off this week’s schedule against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on “Thursday Night Football.”. The Bengals are 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If a victory over the Buffalo...
Tua Tagovailoa and the question of whether he should have played
Should Tua Tagovailoa have played last night for the Miami Dolphins a week after being hurt against the Buffalo Bills? That is a question that the media want to know and the fans are starting to ask. Everywhere you look or read, someone is saying that the Miami Dolphins didn’t...
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
The Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels took time to offer his Wednesday update on the state of the team, and look ahead to the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 4 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for Week 4.
