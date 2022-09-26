Read full article on original website
Walter A. Miller Jr
3d ago
If there is systematic racism is there proof of that or is it a majority of crimes committed by a specific group. Just watch the news and see who are committing the crimes.
7
XSoCal
3d ago
Clarify at the polls that we don't want Pritzker.
18
D342
3d ago
doesn't matter the color of your skin. breaking the law is breaking the law. criminals of any color should be held accountable. They shouldn't change the laws to suit criminals.
2
Illinois Voters Face ‘Workers Rights Amendment' Question as Early Balloting Begins
Early voting officially began in most Illinois counties on Thursday, and those casting ballots were faced with the question of whether to amend the state’s constitution to include the right to unionize. The Workers’ Rights Amendment would require a 60% approval rate to be added to the state’s constitution,...
1470 WMBD
Changes to gun laws discussed as SAFE-T Act questions continue, new legislation introduced
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – An Illinois House committee meets to talk about other ways to prevent gun crimes, as controversy continues over the provisions of the “SAFE-T Act,” elimintaing cash bail. The House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force heard from Kathleen Sances, president of the Gun...
wmay.com
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
wjbc.com
Former Illinois Governor endorses Brady
SPRINGFIELD – Former Gov. Jim Edgar rarely endorses candidates anymore. The Republican lawmaker going for another of Edgar’s old jobs – secretary of state – is an exception. “Realistically,” Edgar told a crowded room at a Republican campaign office near the Capitol Thursday, State Rep. “Dan...
Ministers rally against 'misinformation' on SAFE-T Act; ex-prosecutor says concerns are valid
The SAFE-T Act has been touted as historic criminal justice reform legislation, but has become one of most hotly-debated topics this political season.
wmay.com
Protestor disrupts AG candidate’s news conference over SAFE-T Act’s cashless bail provision
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore is calling for his Democratic opponent to condemn disruptive action from protesters after his news conference was “shut down.”. Outside of the Cook County jail Wednesday, Paul McKinnley, with an ex-offender organization, spoke against the SAFE-T Act...
KFVS12
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza asking to change payment methods for families of fallen first responders
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is asking the state legislature to change the way it pays families of fallen first responders. The way the current law is written, money for benefits could run out before the end of the year, requiring the state legislature to approve supplemental appropriations.
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
KFVS12
Gov. Pritzker announces approval of Ill. electric vehicle charging network
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the Federal Highway Administration has approved its plan to build an electric vehicle charging network throughout the state. Gov. Pritzker says the State of Illinois Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan addresses potential challenges and proposes locations for charging stations.
Pritzker, Duckworth hold strong leads in Illinois: poll
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) are on a glide path to reelection in November, according to a new Emerson College Polling/WGN-TV/The Hill survey released Wednesday that showed both Democrats breaking 50 percent support among voters in their state. Pritzker, a scion of the wealthy Pritzker family, leads his Republican opponent,…
Illinois Governor Debate comes to KPLR
Early voting begins Thursday in Illinois for the General Election.
Class Action Complaint Filed Against Walmart Under Same Illinois Law Behind $650 Million Facebook Settlement
A class action complaint was filed earlier this month against Walmart, alleging the retail giant violated Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act by improperly using "cameras and advanced video surveillance systems." James Luthe, an Illinois resident, filed the suit on Sept. 1, alleging that the store's video surveillance obtains biometric data of...
starvedrock.media
Nearly half a million mail-in votes could delay election results by up to 2 weeks
(The Center Square) – With the bulk coming from Cook County and Chicago, more than 463,000 vote-by-mail ballots could be in the mix for Illinois’ Nov. 8 election, delaying election outcomes by up to two weeks. Along with early voting beginning Thursday in Illinois, local elections officials are...
whsarrow.com
The Safe T-Act finally making Criminal Justice fair
In Chicago, Illinois, there is an act called the Safe T-Act. The Safe-T Act was signed into law in 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker, featuring sweeping criminal justice reform, which proponents of the law say will help end systemic racism in the criminal justice system. As stated in the act, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois.
wcsjnews.com
State Senator Not Surprised About Lawsuits Against SAFE-T Act
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's not surprised that state's attorneys across Illinois are filing suit against the SAFE-T Act. Portions of the law are already in place. The state's new cash-free bail system is set to begin on January 1. Your browser does not support the audio...
WAND TV
Voters to cast ballot on Workers' Rights Amendment
ILLINOIS (WAND)- In just a few weeks, Illinois voters will decide whether to approve a constitutional amendment giving workers the right to organize and bargain. "It preserves what unions and workers have fought for for 100 years and puts those rights into a locked box," Tim Drea, President of the IL AFL-CIO told WAND News.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house
Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attacked his critics recently and called for people to resign from office, especially those that challenge his lobbyist cronies. But he doesn’t hesitate to manipulate real estate to reduce the amount of state property taxes he owes on his multi-million properties. In one property, he removed the toilets from his $6.3 million mansion when he moved into a less expensive one next door so the old property would be deemed uninhabitable so he could significantly reduce his property tax bill. He wants others to resign for allegations, but shouldn’t he be the first official to step down?
wlsam.com
Why Does Illinois Have So Many Townships, Anyway?
John Howell speaks with Robert Reed, Contributor for Chicago Magazine. They discuss Reed’s latest piece on Illinois and its many government entities. Illinois has more than any other state and most are not of use to us – in particular, our large number of townships. Reed discusses why that is and why we have not yet bid them farewell.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech
Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
Here's Who is Running for Illinois Governor in the 2022 Election
One of the most contentious races in the 2022 general election will decide Illinois’ next governor, as incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker faces off against Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey. Earlier this year, Bailey bested a crowded Republican field, including Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and attorney Jesse Sullivan, and Pritzker...
