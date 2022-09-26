ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 14

Walter A. Miller Jr
3d ago

If there is systematic racism is there proof of that or is it a majority of crimes committed by a specific group. Just watch the news and see who are committing the crimes.

Reply
7
XSoCal
3d ago

Clarify at the polls that we don't want Pritzker.

Reply
18
D342
3d ago

doesn't matter the color of your skin. breaking the law is breaking the law. criminals of any color should be held accountable. They shouldn't change the laws to suit criminals.

Reply
2
Related
wjbc.com

Former Illinois Governor endorses Brady

SPRINGFIELD – Former Gov. Jim Edgar rarely endorses candidates anymore. The Republican lawmaker going for another of Edgar’s old jobs – secretary of state – is an exception. “Realistically,” Edgar told a crowded room at a Republican campaign office near the Capitol Thursday, State Rep. “Dan...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Champaign, IL
edglentoday.com

Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views

Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Language#Crime#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Legislative
KFVS12

Gov. Pritzker announces approval of Ill. electric vehicle charging network

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the Federal Highway Administration has approved its plan to build an electric vehicle charging network throughout the state. Gov. Pritzker says the State of Illinois Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan addresses potential challenges and proposes locations for charging stations.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

Pritzker, Duckworth hold strong leads in Illinois: poll

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) are on a glide path to reelection in November, according to a new Emerson College Polling/WGN-TV/The Hill survey released Wednesday that showed both Democrats breaking 50 percent support among voters in their state. Pritzker, a scion of the wealthy Pritzker family, leads his Republican opponent,…
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
whsarrow.com

The Safe T-Act finally making Criminal Justice fair

In Chicago, Illinois, there is an act called the Safe T-Act. The Safe-T Act was signed into law in 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker, featuring sweeping criminal justice reform, which proponents of the law say will help end systemic racism in the criminal justice system. As stated in the act, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

State Senator Not Surprised About Lawsuits Against SAFE-T Act

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's not surprised that state's attorneys across Illinois are filing suit against the SAFE-T Act. Portions of the law are already in place. The state's new cash-free bail system is set to begin on January 1. Your browser does not support the audio...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Voters to cast ballot on Workers' Rights Amendment

ILLINOIS (WAND)- In just a few weeks, Illinois voters will decide whether to approve a constitutional amendment giving workers the right to organize and bargain. "It preserves what unions and workers have fought for for 100 years and puts those rights into a locked box," Tim Drea, President of the IL AFL-CIO told WAND News.
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house

Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attacked his critics recently and called for people to resign from office, especially those that challenge his lobbyist cronies. But he doesn’t hesitate to manipulate real estate to reduce the amount of state property taxes he owes on his multi-million properties. In one property, he removed the toilets from his $6.3 million mansion when he moved into a less expensive one next door so the old property would be deemed uninhabitable so he could significantly reduce his property tax bill. He wants others to resign for allegations, but shouldn’t he be the first official to step down?
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Why Does Illinois Have So Many Townships, Anyway?

John Howell speaks with Robert Reed, Contributor for Chicago Magazine. They discuss Reed’s latest piece on Illinois and its many government entities. Illinois has more than any other state and most are not of use to us – in particular, our large number of townships. Reed discusses why that is and why we have not yet bid them farewell.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech

Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy