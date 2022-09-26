Read full article on original website
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Remnants of Ian will have some local impacts
INDIANAPOLIS — The remnants of Ian will have some impacts on central Indiana this weekend. Ian will weaken into a low pressure system after moving inland. As it moves westward, the wind and clouds will increase. Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 70s. The...
WISH-TV
Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
cbs4indy.com
Hoosiers in Florida await Hurricane Ian’s arrival
Indianapolis native Angie Barnes said Hurricane Ian is the fourth hurricane she’s stood up against since moving to Florida six years ago. ”Preparing for a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle,” she said. ”I started prepping on Friday: going to Costco, getting the waters, the food, the non-perishables, using up as much food as we have in the freezer just in case we do lose power we’re not losing all of that food.”
Fox 59
Hoosier dad worries about daughters in Hurricane Ian’s path
INDIANAPOLIS — Fort Myers and other places along the southwest Florida coast were battered by Hurricane Ian Wednesday. The hurricane made landfall on Cayo Costa early Wednesday afternoon, Hoosiers we talked to in nearby Fort Myers said the conditions worsened quickly. We spoke with Jim Atterholt and Christine Ressino...
Pickleball's popularity explodes in Indiana, across the country
INDIANAPOLIS — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and central Indiana is no exception, according to USA Pickleball. Nationwide, pickleball grew last year to 4.8 million players, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. That's almost double the number from just five years ago. Indy...
WISH-TV
Hurricane Ian intensifying quickly in warm water
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurricane Ian has rapidly intensified within the past 24 hours in the Caribbean. “Rapid intensification” is defined has a tropical cyclone that increases wind speed by 35 mph in 24 hours or less. Ian went from a tropical storm with winds of 50 mph at...
Fox 59
Nashville and Columbus, IN named among ‘Most Beautiful Small Towns in America’
Two towns in the southern half of Indiana are being celebrated for their beauty. Architectural Digest has named Nashville (#19) and Columbus (#53) among the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America. Nashville, IN. Nashville is in Brown County, an area where thousands flock to in the fall to see...
WISH-TV
Alley Cat Lounge is expanding
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Broad Ripple icon, Alley Cat Lounge, is expanding in October. The new location will be adjacent to the current location, where the Egyptian Café and Hooka Bar was formerly at. The Egyptian Café moved locations in February. The Alley Cat Lounge is in...
Local orchards feeling good as fall season settles in
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — For Spencer and Kaylee Creekmore, it’s not truly fall until they go to Anderson Orchard. “When Kaylee and I first got together, it was our first fall,” said Spencer, “and we came out here and liked it so much, we made it a thing every year. We came out here and got […]
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Greenwood’s Broadway Street is receiving a facelift. Crews recently completed updated curbs and will begin paving which the city states will provide smoother, safer infrastructure for residents. * I-69 Indianapolis: Work on the new I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue...
Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion
There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
Fox 59
Indy’s ‘queen of scat’ to sing Cole Porter classics each week in Peru, Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Jazz singer Sandy Lomax, known locally as “the queen of scat,” is set to perform weekly as a featured artist at Legends, a new music venue in Peru, Indiana. Peru is the hometown of Cole Porter, a legendary composer and songwriter for Broadway and film...
Inside Indiana Business
DHL opens new service center on Indy’s east side
International shipping company DHL has cut the ribbon on its new DHL Express service center in Indianapolis. The company invested nearly $8 million to relocate to the facility on the city’s east side that is nearly double the size of its previous location. The newly-constructed facility, located at 345...
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville
In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
Fox 59
Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery Month
INDIANAPOLIS — The canal downtown will be dyed purple Friday afternoon in honor of September being National Recovery Month. It’s to help raise awareness for substance use disorders, treatment, and recovery services. The Indiana Addiction Issues Coalition is hosting the event to dye the canal purple. The goal...
Fox 59
Silver Alert canceled for Owen County man
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 60-year-old man missing from Quincy, Indiana. Indiana State Police said Rodney Harper was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday wearing a dark blue jean jacket, green pants and a fedora hat. Harper is described as 5’11”...
Silver Alert declared for missing Lafayette teen
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old teen from Lafayette. According to Indiana State Police, Jadea Nour is a black female who is 5’7″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white sherpa sweatshirt, blue jeans and white […]
Gunshot detection systems listening to Indy’s near east side
IMPD has identified a five-square-mile area not far from the intersection of East 10th Street and North Rural Street as the site for a test of three gunshot detection systems intended to give police and first responders an audio record of where gunfire is breaking out.
