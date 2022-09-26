Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Blessing of the Animals services in Maine
Maine (WABI) - More than 20 Catholic churches around Maine will offer Blessing of the Animals prayer services starting this Saturday. Animal lovers are invited to bring their pets to church to have them blessed and gently sprinkled with holy water. Services will be held both Saturday and Sunday. People...
wabi.tv
Mills announced $5.1 million in grants to be given to Maine families caring for a family member
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Wednesday a $5.1 million initiative that will provide grants of up to $2,000 to Maine families caring for a family member at home. The two-year pilot program begins on Monday. Through it -- family caregivers may receive grants to help them access respite...
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
wabi.tv
Collaboration brings new growth to Dover-Foxcroft
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Community Foundation partnered with ReTreeUS to help plant an orchard Tueday at SeDoMoCha schools in Dover-Foxcroft. Students and staff are adding 20 mixed fruit trees to the community garden on school property. The garden and orchard provide students with opportunities to learn, grow, and...
Augusta Home Goods Store Sets Opening Date
It was back in March that we first brought you the news that Central Maine was getting a Home Goods store. The very popular store, known for selling goods for your home (duh), was going to be opening a location at the Marketplace at Augusta. It has taken over six...
WGME
Mainers can enjoy free perks on National Coffee Day
Mainers can celebrate by getting their favorite Dunkin’ or Aroma Joe’s coffee for free. At select locations across the state, Dunkin’ Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day. Aroma Joe’s is also celebrating with a free...
Maine couple volunteer in Florida for Hurricane Ian response
MAINE, USA — The Red Cross has thousands of volunteers from across the country already stationed in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Thousands more are expected to arrive once travel reopens. Two volunteers currently on the ground helping those forced to evacuate their homes are from Maine. "Right...
WGME
Waiting to turn on your heat is a matter of pride for Mainers
(BDN) -- Folks who live in Maine can agree to disagree on a lot of things, such as where to find the state’s best lobster roll or the drinkability of Moxie. This time of year the debate generating some of the most heat is exactly that: When should a home’s furnace be turned on for the season?
I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day
I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
Many Maine residents getting $850 check
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Meet the Stars of the Maine Cabin Masters at Annual Naples Food Drive
Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie, and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY about the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge, and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
nbcboston.com
Vertical Farms Popping Up in Maine City Skylines
In Maine, the skylines in at least two of its cities are rapidly changing. In Portland, high-rise buildings, like an 18-story apartment complex, are under construction downtown. Next door in Westbrook, a multi-story structure with a parking garage, apartments and a vertical farm is being built as well. "The site...
wabi.tv
Maine puppy born with green spots
STEEP FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Every dog has its day, but one newborn pup might be a little green with envy. Tammy Braun and her husband run Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls. Their Great Pyrenees watchdog welcomed a litter of eight puppies on Tuesday, including one with a unique...
WCVB
Maine's 171st Fryeburg Fair is packed full of competitions, festivities and food
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agricultural fair– second in New England in size only to the “Big E” in Springfield. The eight-day fair hosts over 3,000 animals including prize-winning draft horses, ponies, racing horses, oxen, dairy and beef cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, poultry, rabbits and much more.
wgan.com
Maine to receive millions for heating assistance under federal spending bill
Maine’s heating assistance program will receive $8 million in additional funding if a short-term government spending bill goes into law. On Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved the short-term bill to keep the federal government funded through Dec. 16. The bill also set aside $1 billion in supplemental appropriations for...
Did You Know a Classic Pepsi Commercial Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl. Pretty cool, right?. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool '70s kids get together and throw a charity...
Maine Meteorologist Wins Contest With Thousand Pound Pumpkin
'Tis the season for ghost, goblins, and pumpkins! We are also right in the thick of Fair Season here in Maine and really gives you that warm fall feeling. Sweaters, stews, and lattes!. This year was the 15th Cumberland County Fair and it is known for their pumpkin growing contests!
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
WMTW
Paul LePage says he can curb Maine's opioid epidemic better than Janet Mills
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sep. 28, 2022 — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage says the policies of incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on the opioid epidemic are not working, and he can do better. LePage called a news conference in Portland’s Deering Oaks, on Wednesday, next to a pond...
