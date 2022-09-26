ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Irish have turned into the underdog

The Notre Dame football team came into the season with high expectations, but after the bye week, they will assume an underdog role the rest of the way. Over the past game and a half, we have seen a different Notre Dame football team, one that we expected to see all season long. However, after losing to Ohio State, and then shockingly at Marshall, the Irish fell off the map, and are starting to build back up.
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Performances of Macbeth come to Notre Dame October 5-7

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Actors from The London Stage will bring performances of Macbeth to the University of Notre Dame's Washington Hall October 5 through 7. Shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are available online starting at $15. The show is presented by Shakespeare at...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Unbeaten NorthWood prepares for unbeaten Mishawaka

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week is a battle of unbeatens between the Mishawaka Cavemen, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, and the NorthWood Panthers, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A. It’s the first time since 2018 that the Panthers have won their first six games....
MISHAWAKA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Notre Dame, IN
College Basketball
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Basketball
WNDU

Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
MISHAWAKA, IN
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katryna Gaither
Person
Niele Ivey
abc57.com

WATCH: South Bend School Board candidate forum

Seven candidates for the South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Trustees are participating in a candidate forum Wednesday evening. The forum will be held on the IU South Bend campus. It is sponsored by IU South Bend, the American Democracy Project, the School of Education, Civil Rights Heritage Center and the League of Women Voters of the South Bend area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Parks hosts Boo-ze and Brews October 14

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department will host the Boo-ze and Brews event on October 14 for those ages 21 and older. The costume party will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Ball Band Biergarten. Drinks will be provided by Sun King Mishawaka and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Player#Ball State University#Induction#Irish#Notre Dame Head
abc57.com

City of Goshen hosting Indigenous Peoples Day event October 11

GOSHEN, Ind. - The City of Goshen's Community Relations Commission is hosting an Indigenous Peoples Day event on October 11 at the Goshen Theater. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. with activities and information tables followed by a program in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
WNBA
abc57.com

Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
abc57.com

Masonite in Walkerton announces layoff

WALKERTON, Ind. -- On Wednesday, Masonite Corporation announced a mass workforce layoff at its Walkerton, Indiana interior door facility. Masonite anticipates that at least 33% or 74 to 84 of the 220 jobs at the facility will be eliminated during a thirty-day period beginning immediately. " We expect the employment...
WALKERTON, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka City Hall moves to newly renovated location

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Twenty million dollars and 100,000 square feet to work with has turned what used to be a ‘fortress looking call center’ into an efficient, spacious, and advanced city hub in the heart of downtown Mishawaka. “After a couple years of planning and design and construction,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Indiana State Police confirms shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer near Rockne Drive and Madison Street. Both officer and suspect fired shots. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 is working to learn if the suspect fled or was...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy