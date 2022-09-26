Read full article on original website
Notre Dame football: Irish have turned into the underdog
The Notre Dame football team came into the season with high expectations, but after the bye week, they will assume an underdog role the rest of the way. Over the past game and a half, we have seen a different Notre Dame football team, one that we expected to see all season long. However, after losing to Ohio State, and then shockingly at Marshall, the Irish fell off the map, and are starting to build back up.
WNDU
Riley Wildcats having fun, finding success under new head football coach
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before the 2022 season started, there was optimism that the Riley High School football team could have a pretty good year. But after six weeks, the Wildcats are 4-2, and new head coach Darrick Lee says he believes this team is four plays away from being undefeated.
abc57.com
Performances of Macbeth come to Notre Dame October 5-7
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Actors from The London Stage will bring performances of Macbeth to the University of Notre Dame's Washington Hall October 5 through 7. Shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are available online starting at $15. The show is presented by Shakespeare at...
WNDU
Unbeaten NorthWood prepares for unbeaten Mishawaka
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week is a battle of unbeatens between the Mishawaka Cavemen, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, and the NorthWood Panthers, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A. It’s the first time since 2018 that the Panthers have won their first six games....
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
abc57.com
Michiana Crime Stoppers schedules Fall Shredding Event for October 29
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Michiana Crime Stoppers is hosting a Fall Shredding Event at the end of October. You can take your documents that need shredding to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds on October 29 from 8 a.m. to noon. There is a minimum $20 donation. More information will...
abc57.com
WATCH: South Bend School Board candidate forum
Seven candidates for the South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Trustees are participating in a candidate forum Wednesday evening. The forum will be held on the IU South Bend campus. It is sponsored by IU South Bend, the American Democracy Project, the School of Education, Civil Rights Heritage Center and the League of Women Voters of the South Bend area.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Parks hosts Boo-ze and Brews October 14
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department will host the Boo-ze and Brews event on October 14 for those ages 21 and older. The costume party will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Ball Band Biergarten. Drinks will be provided by Sun King Mishawaka and...
abc57.com
City of South Bend accepting proposals for Lafayette Building in downtown
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is now accepting proposals for the purchase and revitalization of the Lafayette Building in downtown. The building is South Bend's first commercial office building and reflects the turn of the century Neo-Classical style. The city acquired the building in 2018 and...
abc57.com
Downtown South Bend's 'Best. Week. Ever.' continues with 'Sweat the City' event Tuesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Grab your best gym outfit – South Bend Venue Parks and Arts continues its ‘Best. Week. Ever.’ this week, and today’s event will get you up and moving!. A group fitness event will take place on the Jefferson Boulevard Bridge this evening....
abc57.com
City of Goshen hosting Indigenous Peoples Day event October 11
GOSHEN, Ind. - The City of Goshen's Community Relations Commission is hosting an Indigenous Peoples Day event on October 11 at the Goshen Theater. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. with activities and information tables followed by a program in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
abc57.com
Morris Performance Arts Center to celebrates its 100 year anniversary in a big way
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Morris Performing Arts Center is celebrating their 100-year anniversary in a big way with a week-long festival in the streets of downtown South Bend on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1. The free event will celebrate 100 years of the Morris Performing Arts Center...
WNDU
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
abc57.com
Indiana University South Bend receives over $2 million to support low-income students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana University South Bend was awarded $2,092,527 in grant money to increase retention and graduation rates for low-income and at-risk students. The Strengthening Institutions Program Grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and will support a five-year project that takes a community approach to student achievement.
abc57.com
Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
abc57.com
Masonite in Walkerton announces layoff
WALKERTON, Ind. -- On Wednesday, Masonite Corporation announced a mass workforce layoff at its Walkerton, Indiana interior door facility. Masonite anticipates that at least 33% or 74 to 84 of the 220 jobs at the facility will be eliminated during a thirty-day period beginning immediately. " We expect the employment...
abc57.com
Mishawaka City Hall moves to newly renovated location
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Twenty million dollars and 100,000 square feet to work with has turned what used to be a ‘fortress looking call center’ into an efficient, spacious, and advanced city hub in the heart of downtown Mishawaka. “After a couple years of planning and design and construction,...
abc57.com
Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Indiana State Police confirms shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer near Rockne Drive and Madison Street. Both officer and suspect fired shots. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 is working to learn if the suspect fled or was...
