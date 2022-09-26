Read full article on original website
Why So Many Doctors Doubt Patients With Long Covid
People with Long COVID experience stigma and dismissal from healthcare providers. Medical education potentiates stigma and mistreatment of individuals whose illness is not easily objectively identified. Trying to treat Long COVID with psychotherapy alone is like trying to meditate away diabetes without insulin. When working with Long COVID patients, I...
How to Foster Workplace Well-Being, Post-Pandemic
Everyone has their own COVID-19 pandemic story, the anxiety and fear of uncertain times, the grief and loss, the exhaustion and languishing. The pandemic has been a communal trauma that affected and continues to affect the mental and emotional health, if not physical health, of nearly everyone on the planet.
Suicidal Thoughts Are Not Always What They Seem
Research has connected clinical depression and tendencies toward rumination to suicidal ideation. Those who haven't had the opportunity to learn how to handle painful emotions can also fall into this trap. Helping people understand that they're using suicidal fantasies as an escape, or as a way to imagine communicating their...
How Fruit Can Improve Your Mental Health
Researchers found that those who ate fruit more often had lower levels of depression and higher levels of mental well-being. Frequent snacking on nutrient-poor savory foods was linked to lower mental well-being and higher anxiety, stress, and depression. A potential mechanism behind these effects is fruit consumption may help decrease...
Diagnosing and Treating PTSD and Complex PTSD: It's Not About “What’s Wrong With You?”
I can’t remember the first time I heard the word trauma. Vietnam, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq? When did trauma enter popular parlance? Was it after 9/11? I recently learned that there are now 6,000 podcasts with trauma in the title. Are we in the midst of a trauma epidemic? Or does this reflect our growing understanding?
Are LGBTQ+ Canadians Equal Citizens at the Doctor's Office?
LGBTQ+ Canadians are less likely to have a family doctor than their cisgender heterosexual counterparts. Healthcare is viewed as less accepting and accessible by many LGBTQ+ Canadians. Small changes to healthcare services can make healthcare more empathetic, accessible, and open to LGBTQ+ individuals and families. This post was co-authored with...
Neuromodulation and Psychiatry 3.0
Neuromodulation involves methods of directly stimulating neural circuitry to restore effective communication between key areas of brain function. Use of neuromodulation devices may become a central component of precision medicine. Neuromodulation may help psychiatric patients who have not responded well to pharmacological interventions. Neuromodulation has been a fast-growing area of...
Well-Being at Work: Between Burnout and Quiet Quitting
Managers and employees struggle with balancing and negotiating the need for performance and the need for well-being. Performance and well-being are not in conflict; well-being includes growth and challenge. Organizations are responsible for creating healthy work environments that do not push individuals to burn out. Stretching and challenging work can...
My Bipolar Life: Recovery
This post is Part 4 of a five-part series that tells of my successful service, mental health crisis, and recovery. The purpose is to raise understanding, build hope, and help abolish the stigma. Part 1 discussed bipolar onset, surge into full-blown mania, job termination, misdiagnoses, and crash into depression and...
How to Succeed at University (or College)
This post is inspired by my reading of Helen Lees’s new book, Playing the University Game: The Art of University-Based Self-Education. I recommend it for anyone involved in higher education, whether as prospective student, current student, recovering student, faculty, counselor, someone paying the bills, or (especially) the president of the place. It takes us below the polish and fantasy of the brochures and hype to an honest look at the highs and lows of university life.
Houston, We Have a Cannabis Problem
There's a huge gap between the perceived dangerousness of cannabis use and its actual dangerousness. Cannabis use is now a major driver of mental health problems, especially among the young. Political and commercial pressures are actively suppressing the mounting research on cannabis harms. For years, the opioid crisis has been...
Why Traditional Psychotherapy Led to CBT, Which Spawned DBT
Behavior therapy was a reaction to the idea of the unconscious mind being the singular target for therapeutic intervention. According to traditional psychotherapy dogma, if one treated only symptoms, “symptom substitution“ would result. Evidence shows scientifically based, symptom-focused treatments produce significantly beneficial and durable results. Since its inception...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have An Asthma Attack?
Asthma attacks can be a bit frightening, especially if occurring for the first time. Therefore, before even experiencing one, it's best to know what to expect.
The Mysterious Case of Electroconvulsive Therapy
ECT is a controversial therapy that is unpopular in some countries but still used in others. Some research shows that ECT is effective in reducing some types of mental illness. Critics argue that studies showing that it works are not long-term studies and that they tend not to be well-controlled...
What a Sense of Control Could Do for Borderline Personality
The idea that you can control what happens to you can be an important feature of your approach to life. New psychology research suggests that, for people with borderline personality disorder, that sense of control may be particularly lacking. Helping individuals with borderline personality disorder feel that they can influence...
Do Personality Disorders Contribute to Parental Alienation?
Parental alienation tends to occur in divorces when one parent repeatedly displays extreme words and behavior about the other parent. People with personality disorders tend to have a pattern of repeating hostile and unpredictable behavior in the presence of their children. When parents repeatedly display extreme emotion and behavior, children...
Endocannabinoids May Defend the Body When It's Being Threatened
Plasma endocannabinoid levels increase in response to threats. Increasing blood levels of endocannabinoids are a defensive response that contributes to a reduction in the experience of pain. Endocannabinoids may also interfere with consolidation of memories associated with the threat experience. Scientists are trying to determine the potential clinical benefits of...
Preparing Students With ADHD for College
Because of its impact on executive function, ADHD creates unique challenges for college students. Creating appropriate supports and expectations ahead of time can help ease the transition into college. A student's acceptance of their ADHD—both the diagnosis and the need to develop adaptive habits—is crucial. Mary Solanto is...
Becoming a Small Talk Expert
Many people noticed that their social skills got a little rusty during the pandemic. My latest book discusses the psychology of mirrors and reflections. Research explains why being reflected by others is so vital to our well-being. Being reflected occurs naturally during face-to-face conversations. We need these reflections from others...
Are You a High Performing Professional Struggling With ADHD?
Even very highly intelligent people experience ADHD. How ADHD is treated is determined by an individual's needs and circumstances. Particularly grueling fields such as law or medicine challenge even the most dedicated of students, but if you struggle with ADD or ADHD, your ADHD can work against you and drastically hamper your potential for success. Some high-performing professionals struggle with ADD-ADHD even as they notch up impressive professional and academic accomplishments. If this describes you, you are probably more worn out than you should be and are likely to experience problems maintaining a healthy work-life balance.
