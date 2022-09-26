ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Broussard water system low water pressure repairs completed

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hr7Yi_0iBDY60W00

The City of Broussard and its wholesale water supplier, Lafayette Utilities System, announced that full water pressure has been restored to the affected areas in Broussard.

For the past few weeks, Broussard has experienced low water pressure, the Broussard public works department has taken several steps to determine and rectify the cause.

According to the The City of Broussard, a wholesale water meter was showing lower than normal pressure, and a damaged fire hydrant from a previous car accident collectively contributed to the issues of low water pressure.

LUS engineers and the Broussard water department identified the different issues and improved the pressure on the water system.

“We regret the inconvenience this issue may have caused for residents and businesses, and we’re happy to say the situation has now been rectified. We know that low water pressure and flushing lines causes discolored water in a drinking water distribution system. While safe, discolored water is not acceptable. Broussard has current and future projects in place to upgrade the infrastructure of our water distribution system,” said Mayor Ray Bourque.

“We’re proud to partner with LUS and we appreciate their quick response in this matter. We will continue to work with LUS in the coming weeks to inspect all equipment to ensure that it is running at optimal levels,” continued Mayor Bourque.

Comments / 0

 

