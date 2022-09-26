Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
The One Man That Can Carry the Chicago Bears
The one man that can carry the Chicago Bears. I got news for you, it’s not Justin Fields. His been disappointing so far this season but he’s still very young. The one man that can carry the Bears this season is Khalil Herbert. Changing of the Guard?. David...
Yardbarker
Bears Worked Out Five Players
Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie. The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the...
Bears May Add 9th Former Viking to Roster
The Chicago Bears infatuation with former Minnesota Vikings players could continue, as ex-Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch tried out for Matt Eberflus’ team on Tuesday. Lynch spent two seasons with the Vikings in 2020 and 2021. Doug Kyed from Pro Football Focus reported the audition just days after the Bears...
Golf Digest
The Chicago Bears let Dick Butkus take over their Twitter account and it was pure old-man chaos
Despite some shoddy play on the field from franchise quarterback Justin Fields, and some not-so great comments about the fans off of it, the Chicago Bears are 2-1 and tied for first in the NFC North. It won't last, but it's certainly a nice step up from the much maligned Matt Nagy era. The vibes are all good in the windy city, for now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heat reacts to Tagovailoa’s injury: ‘That was scary.’ Also, Kyle Lowry talks training camp
As training camp continues in the Bahamas, the Miami Heat spent Thursday night watching the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals inside a restaurant at Baha Mar resort.
Jerry Jones on Gavin Escobar's passing, Gallup & Schultz injury timelines
Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones joined the K&C Masterpiece to talk about the untimely passing of former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar, when we might see WR Michael Gallup & TE Dalton Schultz on the field again, why the d-line has been so successful and more!
NFL・
Nick Murawski talks White Sox on ‘9 Good Minutes’
The Locked on Sox host discusses the disappointing season along with what the team might do in the offseason on this edition of the WGN News Now show.
Comments / 0