Why So Many Doctors Doubt Patients With Long Covid
People with Long COVID experience stigma and dismissal from healthcare providers. Medical education potentiates stigma and mistreatment of individuals whose illness is not easily objectively identified. Trying to treat Long COVID with psychotherapy alone is like trying to meditate away diabetes without insulin. When working with Long COVID patients, I...
“But You Don’t Look Sick!”
Long COVID is a complex, multi-faceted syndrome making it exceedingly difficult to live with. Misconceptions about chronic conditions complicate the experience of living with long COVID. Learning how to talk to others about the long COVID experience is as important as it is helpful. More than 53% of Americans are...
Diagnosing and Treating PTSD and Complex PTSD: It's Not About “What’s Wrong With You?”
I can’t remember the first time I heard the word trauma. Vietnam, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq? When did trauma enter popular parlance? Was it after 9/11? I recently learned that there are now 6,000 podcasts with trauma in the title. Are we in the midst of a trauma epidemic? Or does this reflect our growing understanding?
5 Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is inseparable from the intentions of the person practicing it. Practicing mindfulness outside of meditation has many benefits. The present moment is not always a pleasant moment. The practice of mindfulness does not conflict with religious beliefs. “Mindfulness” has entered the mainstream culture. Many definitions are floating around, but...
How to Make Sense of Addiction
Substance use is a behavior that serves a purpose. Substance use only becomes a problem when its harm increases and its benefits are lowered. Making sense of one's relationship with a substance is the first step to cultivating a different relationship with it. Many people who come to me wanting...
Mental Illness and the Process of Acceptance
The journey to acceptance is different for everyone. Acceptance often is an accumulative combination of factors. Objective discussions about the barriers to acceptance may expedite the process. A father once wrote me:. We worry our adult daughter has bipolar disorder. What finally triggered your acceptance that you had bipolar and...
Am I Paranoid, or Is It Schizophrenia? Here’s the Difference
Paranoid personality disorder and paranoid schizophrenia belong to separate diagnostic categories in the DSM, but people often confuse the two. Just because you have paranoid tendencies does not mean you have schizophrenia; not all people with schizophrenia are paranoid. Schizophrenia can involve hallucinations and delusions, but paranoid disorder does not...
How Your Fear of Criticism Could Be Limiting Your Life
If you worry that someone might say something negative, the fear of criticism may stop you. If someone tries to put you down, using assertiveness skills will help you feel more confident and in control. You have a right to set boundaries and end any conversation if it's unkind or...
Scheduling Love: Can Romance Survive?
Romance, in its most classic form, requires the availability of spontaneity and timelessness to flourish. To contain the beauty of its natural process, it must have time—unpredictable time and uncertainty—to blossom. Instead, many people are living their lives in a multi-tasking swirl of social processes, career aspirations, family...
How to Foster Workplace Well-Being, Post-Pandemic
Everyone has their own COVID-19 pandemic story, the anxiety and fear of uncertain times, the grief and loss, the exhaustion and languishing. The pandemic has been a communal trauma that affected and continues to affect the mental and emotional health, if not physical health, of nearly everyone on the planet.
Well-Being at Work: Between Burnout and Quiet Quitting
Managers and employees struggle with balancing and negotiating the need for performance and the need for well-being. Performance and well-being are not in conflict; well-being includes growth and challenge. Organizations are responsible for creating healthy work environments that do not push individuals to burn out. Stretching and challenging work can...
Neuromodulation and Psychiatry 3.0
Neuromodulation involves methods of directly stimulating neural circuitry to restore effective communication between key areas of brain function. Use of neuromodulation devices may become a central component of precision medicine. Neuromodulation may help psychiatric patients who have not responded well to pharmacological interventions. Neuromodulation has been a fast-growing area of...
Why “Quick-Fix Resilience” Doesn’t Work
Peer-reviewed studies show quick-fix resilience courses don't work. True resilience is the strength that we draw from each other. Sometimes our desire to achieve something is so intense that we’re willing to overlook the fact that the products we buy to fulfill our desires don’t work. No matter how much anti-aging cream someone uses, sadly, their face will still age. In business, nothing occupies this space as resolutely as resilience training. The idea of a resilience deficit has exploded in popular use since the Millennium. Resilience—our capacity to re-energise and to bounce back from adversity—holds a special place in our imagination, but there’s a consensus that it’s in short supply.
The Silent, Post-Abortion Grief of Men
Our convictions may obscure an awareness of what others experience. Post-abortion grief is often silently held as a result of contradictory emotions. For some men, intense grief is experienced regarding the loss of the child and fatherhood many years post-abortion. Emotions that create post-abortion grief involve constructed memory, where a...
What a Sense of Control Could Do for Borderline Personality
The idea that you can control what happens to you can be an important feature of your approach to life. New psychology research suggests that, for people with borderline personality disorder, that sense of control may be particularly lacking. Helping individuals with borderline personality disorder feel that they can influence...
When Coping Well Is Costly
"John Henryism" is a type of effortful coping with enduring stressors that can be adaptive but can also take a physical or psychological toll. Acknowledging that coping well can be costly can minimize the negative effects of John Henryism and promote genuine self-care. Self-compassion is one strategy for dealing with...
Applying Self-Acceptance When You’re Spinning Out of Control
Self-acceptance is correlated with increased physical health and well-being, greater resilience, and lower rates of anxiety and depression. Individuals are reluctant to cultivate self-acceptance for fear of complacency, mediocrity, and a lack of motivation to change and grow. To effectively cultivate self-acceptance, we need to be consciously aware of and...
Understanding the 5 Stages of Adult Development
The stages of adult development provide perspective on oneself and what actions are needed to improve. Only through transformation can people truly move from one stage of human development to another. The majority of people exist in Stage 3, the "Socialized Mind," where they are influenced by family, society, or...
Do Personality Disorders Contribute to Parental Alienation?
Parental alienation tends to occur in divorces when one parent repeatedly displays extreme words and behavior about the other parent. People with personality disorders tend to have a pattern of repeating hostile and unpredictable behavior in the presence of their children. When parents repeatedly display extreme emotion and behavior, children...
Dogs Really Do Know When We're Stressed
Everyone knows that dogs know what we're thinking and feeling, often before we do. They also can sniff out various diseases. Usually, their highly evolved noses, sophisticated smelling machines, are the source of this knowledge; they also use visual cues such as our facial expressions and movements and can tell us how we're feeling even when we don't know how we're feeling.
