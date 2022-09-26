ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 13

s clemmons
3d ago

here's some free advise ,put the state fair back like it was. this is ridiculous, the state fair is just a huge price gouging scam.

Reply
12
Brandy Perry
3d ago

add more exhibits. lower food, drink and entry prices. $15 was to much for as little as there was this year. prices are going up and the fair is getting smaller.

Reply
8
Jeff Hodge
3d ago

too expensive to be considered a family destination.

Reply
13
Related
Oklahoma Daily

Pike Off OTA, Cleveland County residents dispute ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project at state Capitol interim study

Legislators from across the state heard concerns regarding the operation of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ACCESS Oklahoma from members of Pike Off OTA and Cleveland County residents during an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol Tuesday. The new study, requested by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), followed another focused...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Conventions coming to Oklahoma City

Oct. 5-8 American Morgan Horse Association 2022 Grand National Morgan Horse Show. IEEE Computer Society 2022 Visualization Conference. Northstar Travel Group TEAMS 2022 (sports conference) Oklahoma City Convention Center. Oct. 23-28 American Quarter Horse Association 2022 Select and World Championship Quarter Horse Show. Oklahoma State Fair Park. Oct. 31 –...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State Fair
KOCO

As Hurricane Ian hits, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?. The Red Cross Oklahoma team arrived on Tuesday. They will provide relief to those who need it, and right now, their main mission is helping those in Florida. "And even to help them...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jake Wells

New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
KTBS

Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax

Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy