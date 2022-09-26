ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Stitt is all about privatizing everything he can. If a private business can make money off the backs of Oklahoma citizens how come the state can't. Oh, wait the state doesn't even have to make a profit as breakeven is perfect. No stockholders to please just saves Oklahomans money.

Joy wrecked our schools enough don’t need that idiot to wreck the entire state. With that said she has a tremendous start doing just that since she failed our kids miserably and they are the future of our state.

We have had 2 Republican for Governor, Falling, STITT,. Both of them in office Both time's Money came up missing, We needs to turn that Page,.

Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Impact: The Frontier to fact-check gubernatorial and Oklahoma County DA debates

The Frontier is partnering with NonDoc and News 9 to fact-check debates in the gubernatorial and Oklahoma County district attorney races ahead of the November election. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister have agreed to a debate hosted by NonDoc and News 9 at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City. Seating for the gubernatorial debate is limited and can only be reserved through NonDoc, the State Chamber of Oklahoma and the Stitt and Hofmeister campaigns.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
KOCO

Vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists in state government, poll finds

OKLAHOMA CITY — An exclusive poll shows that a vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists within state government. In a recent poll conducted by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated ahead of Oklahoma's General Election in November, one in four likely voters believes corruption is running rampant within state government. Another 60% believe there is some corruption, and only 4% responded that they believe there is no corruption.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Should the legislature oversee Oklahoma’s Turnpike Authority?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Should the legislature oversee Oklahoma’s Turnpike Authority?. Some angry landowners said it’s long overdue and argued their case in the Capitol on Tuesday. It’s a new battle between the Turnpike Authority and Pike Off OTA that stems down to this: does there need to be legislation to keep OTA accountable or are they acting within their authority?
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

State legislators approve more drought relief for farmers, ranchers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Legislature has appropriated $20 million to help farmers affected by the ongoing drought across the state. House Bill 1006XX was presented on the House floor on Thursday by Rep. Dell Kerbs, (R-Shawnee) and designates money not otherwise appropriated form the General Revenue Fund of the State Treasury. This follows a bill approved in the spring which designated $3 million dollars for the fund (HB 2959).
OKLAHOMA STATE
