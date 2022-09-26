ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person of interest wanted in connection to deadly Portsmouth shooting

 3 days ago
A person of interest has been named in a deadly shooting.

Officers responded to the 10th block of Carver Circle to find two men with life-threatening injuries on September 25, around 3:59 a.m.

One of the victims, 41-year-old Lamont Brown, succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Investigators announced Monday that they are searching for 29-year-old Avery Peoples as a person of interest in connection to this case.

Police have urged those with information about this incident, or know the whereabouts of Peoples, to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536.

You can also call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

