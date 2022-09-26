ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinopolis, SC

Body Found Floating Near Boat Landing In Pinopolis

By The Berkeley Observer
 3 days ago
Pictured: Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis (CREDIT: Google Maps)

PINOPOLIS, S.C. – Authorities recovered a body floating near a boat landing in Pinopolis over the weekend, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said his office was contacted Sunday in reference to a body that was found floating in Lake Moultrie near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis.

The body has been identified as Sean Patrick Walsh of Summerville, Hartwell said.

An autopsy has been scheduled to help determine the manner of death, he added.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

